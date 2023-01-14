Platte County in the corner pocket: Ag Park hosts 2023 Tournament of the Heartland

The familiar clack of cue balls smashing into the number balls, classic rock, laughter, cheers and jaunts fill Ag Park's grandstands, accompanying some 600-plus pool players from Nebraska.

The Tournament of The Heartland, hosted by Top Score Games, has held the tournament in Columbus for several years now, according to Jason Miller, route manager for Top Score Games.

"We (Top Score Games) are essentially the Heartland Tournament," Miller said. "We're pretty much the labor of the tournament, we set up tables and get everything ready to go, the behind-the-scenes stuff."

Players come from all over the state, mostly East and Central Nebraska cities, such as Columbus, Kearney, Grand Island, Seward, Omaha and Lincoln, Miller said, and have been for many years. The tournament has moved a few times and almost had to this year due to construction in the Ag Park exhibit hall. Fortunately, Miller said, they were able to make the grandstands work.

"It's been out here, I believe seven years, before that it was at the Ramada or New World Inn, for a few years and before that it was Grand Island and before that, I believe Lincoln," Miller said.

Top Score Games, originally owned by Fred Peterson, started when Peterson bought out several local gaming machine operators, who serviced and owned pinball machines, pool tables and the like.

"One of his goals was to make pool play big in Columbus to help grow it so he started the league system we use," Miller said. "That's how you get qualified is by qualifying in that league system."

Some time ago, Tim Long took over the company, continuing the pool tournament. The facility in Grand Island where it was held prompted the move to Columbus, where it's been since, according to Top Score Games' Shop Manager John Wombacher. He set up the lights at Ag Park for the event, and puts new covers on the tables when they need them.

"I learned how to re-cover them and put the tables together. You got a new business, new bar or something, I do the speakers, the wiring, whatever you need, I get done," Wombacher said.

The tournament kicked off with open singles and intermediate singles brackets on Jan. 13, will move to teams on Jan. 14 and conclude team play on Jan. 15 for the final games.

Miller said pool is a unique game because it is accessible to pretty much anyone and the skill levels can vary greatly.

"Pool's a game anybody can play as long as you can see over the table or even carry a milk crate around the table. As long as you have the will to play you can play," Miller said. "Pool's a game you can play your whole life and never master it."