Platte County man sentenced to prison for attempted sexual assault of a child

A Platte County man has been sentenced to prison for attempted sexual assault of a child and witness tampering.

Dale L. Allen, 37, formerly of Platte Center, was sentenced in Platte County Court on Sept. 27 to 20 to 30 years for attempted sexual assault of a child and two to four years for tampering with a witness.

According to court documents, on Jan. 8, 2021, the Nebraska Child Abuse Hotline requested that the Platte County Sheriff’s Office start an investigation of an incident involving the sexual assault of a 7-year-old girl. The girl had told a teacher at a local elementary school that she had a secret between her and a man – later identified as Allen – and the girl was told if she told the secret, the man would go to jail. When asked privately what she meant, the girl reportedly told the teacher it was something that boyfriends and girlfriends do and gestured to parts of her body.

School officials then called the Department of Health and Human Services Hotline. An investigator with the sheriff’s office and a caseworker arrived to the school to conduct interviews, and the girl was transported to the Northeast Child Advocacy Center (CAC) in Norfolk.

Court documents state that during the CAC interview, the girl revealed she had been touched in a sexual manner by the defendant two times at the family’s Platte Center residence and also at a previous residence. She later recalled other similar instances during separate counseling sessions.

Between March 12, 2020 and Aug. 19, 2020, in-person classes were not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the girl’s attendance records show six days she had missed school in November and December of 2020 for “personal reasons” or with no explanation.

A former roommate who resided at the family’s Platte Center home around that time had not been living there when the girl said she was sexually assaulted, court documents state, but Allen asked this individual to lie and tell police he had not moved out. The former roommate said there were at least 15 days he was sure of during which time Allen watched the girl alone between March 12, 2020 and the time the roommate moved out.

Per the plea agreement, Allen’s original charge of first degree sexual assault of a child was amended to attempted first degree sexual assault of a child, a Class 2 felony. A second charge, incest, was dismissed. Allen also pled guilty to one count of tampering with a witness, a Class 2 felony, with two other counts of this same charge being dismissed in a separately-filed case.

According to his sentencing order, Allen must serve a period of no less than 20 years and no more than 30 years at the Nebraska Department Correctional Services. He will be given credit for time already served, 624 days, and he must serve 10 years toward parole eligibility and 15 years towards mandatory discharge, minus the credit for time already served.

He is also subject to lifetime registration under the Nebraska Sex Offender Registration Act.

For tampering with a witness, Allen must serve one year toward parole eligibility and two years towards mandatory discharge.

The two sentences will be served consecutively.