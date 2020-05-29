Platte County Museum reopening Monday

“It’s a free passport program so it’s free to participate,” McNeil noted.

Businesses and attractions are listed in a variety of categories; there are new categories this year such as Big Bites, Little Bites and Unexpectables. McNeil said that organizers attempt to make it a fun event to help boost tourism.

Columbus' stop this year is the museum, which is listed under the More to Explore category. Usually, Columbus will have one or two stops, McNeil noted, and those wanting to be featured on the list first apply then must be approved. The list of attractions changes yearly.

For those still wary of COVID-19, McNeil said to bring hand sanitizer and download the app onto their phone.

“There is an app available where you can do no-touch (for) locations,” McNeil said, though visitors should still bring their maps. Also, some spots may have specific rules or, though the program itself is free, may require an admission fee.

Those locally who are interested in participating in Nebraska Passport may get copies of the program at McNeil’s office which is located inside the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, 753 33rd Ave.