Platte County Museum reopening Monday

The Platte County Museum is opening to the public starting Monday, just in time for the Nebraska Passport Program.
Cheri Schrader, executive director of the museum, said that during the summer, the facility will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and on weekends by appointment only in the 1 to 4 p.m. timeframe.
“Our greeters will wear masks. We’re asking people not to touch things,” Schrader said. “We can’t sanitize three buildings worth of items.”
There will be a sign posted outside the door recommending that visitors wear masks, though it will not be required. Also, the children’s touch table previously located inside the Native American room has been removed.
Schrader said that members of the board of directors decided to open the Platte County Museum, 2916 16th St., for the Nebraska Passport Program, which begins Monday and runs through Halloween.
“We have been closed to the public since the middle of March,” Schrader explained.
Katy McNeil, director of the Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said that visitors can still take advantage of the program, even among the coronavirus pandemic.
In Nebraska Passport, visitors can obtain a “passport” which lists different venues and attractions around the state. They receive a stamp for each place visited; stamps can be redeemed for prizes such as magnets, postcards, calendars and T-shirts.
“It’s a free passport program so it’s free to participate,” McNeil noted.
Businesses and attractions are listed in a variety of categories; there are new categories this year such as Big Bites, Little Bites and Unexpectables. McNeil said that organizers attempt to make it a fun event to help boost tourism.
Columbus' stop this year is the museum, which is listed under the More to Explore category. Usually, Columbus will have one or two stops, McNeil noted, and those wanting to be featured on the list first apply then must be approved. The list of attractions changes yearly.
For those still wary of COVID-19, McNeil said to bring hand sanitizer and download the app onto their phone.
“There is an app available where you can do no-touch (for) locations,” McNeil said, though visitors should still bring their maps. Also, some spots may have specific rules or, though the program itself is free, may require an admission fee.
Those locally who are interested in participating in Nebraska Passport may get copies of the program at McNeil’s office which is located inside the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, 753 33rd Ave.
McNeil noted that she is happy to see the Platte County Museum reopening to the public and hopes that they see a steady flow of visitors.
“I’m really excited for them,” she said. “I know closing was a difficult decision for them.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
