Platte County natives voted UNK homecoming king and queen

KEARNEY – Aidan Weidner of Humphrey and Aspen Luebbe of Columbus are the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s homecoming king and queen.

They were crowned Thursday evening during a ceremony at the Health and Sports Center on campus. UNK’s homecoming royalty are selected by two rounds of student voting.

Weidner and Luebbe will be recognized during the homecoming parade scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Kearney and the UNK football game set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Cope Stadium.

A junior majoring in elementary education with minors in special education and coaching, Weidner is involved in the Loper Programming and Activities Council (LPAC), Teacher Scholars Academy, Christian Student Fellowship, Honors Program, intramurals, Elementary Education Club, Student Government and University of Nebraska President’s Sustainability Council. He also serves as a campus visit assistant and New Student Enrollment leader. His leadership positions include the Christian Student Fellowship LEAD Team, event programming co-chair for LPAC and facilities, campus development and sustainability committee chair for Student Government. He volunteers in elementary schools and leads a youth group at Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

Luebbe is a senior majoring in exercise science and minoring in health science on the pre-physical therapy track. The third-generation Loper serves as vice president of new member education and member experience for the Alpha Phi sorority and as a Chancellor’s Ambassador. She’s also an active member of Mortar Board, Circle K, Loper Leaders, Order of Omega honor society and numerous UNK intramurals. Off campus, Luebbe works as a rehab technician at CHI Health Good Samaritan and officiates high school basketball games and tournaments.

UNK’s other homecoming royalty finalists were Brooke Benck, Emma Benck and Lauren Benck, all of Columbus, Ty Eggen of Waterloo, Joseph Hiatt of Spencer and Colton Roberts of Harvard.