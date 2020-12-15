Platte County out of severe section on risk dial, Ricketts relaxes statewide restrictions

The decreased risk level comes almost three weeks after the Columbus City Council approved a mask mandate ordinance. But, it's too early to tell if this factors into Platte County's new orange status, said Chuck Sepers, chief public health office at ECDHD.

"The case trajectories for Platte County have improved dramatically over the last few weeks. Combined with improvement among other factors, Platte County saw improvement in the relative risk..." Sepers said, in an email Monday afternoon. "It is too early to tell to see the Columbus mask ordinance had an effect, but we should know this week when we analyze last week’s data."

The overall percent positive in the health district is 26.6%. A high percent positive suggests more testing should be done and it is not a good time to relax restrictions, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The percent positivity rate should not be above 5%, according to Johns Hopkins.

Statewide, the seven day rolling average of the percentage of staffed hospital beds filled by COVID-19 patients dropped below 20%.