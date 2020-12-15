Platte County out of severe section on risk dial, Ricketts relaxes statewide restrictions

Platte County is out of the red or ‘severe COVID-19 pandemic’ level of the East-Central District Health Department’s risk dial. The risk level is now 2.88, or high orange.
Over the last few months, cases and hospitalizations rose with deaths now increasing. Nine deaths have been confirmed this week in the health department's district, which encompasses Platte, Boone, Colfax and Nance counties. ECDHD called the deaths “a new record in the health district,” in its Dec. 11 situation update.
“I think (leaving the red level is) a testament to our community for following the recommendations that have been put forth,” Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley said. “I think (it) is great. We just need to stay with it and work towards ... keeping vigilant."
Last week, the case fatality ratio was .85% and jumped to .98% this week, according to the situation update.
But, in comparison to the Nov. 13 situation update, it seems like the growth in cases is slowing down.
In that update, there had been almost 1,000 cases in the past 14 days. The Dec. 11 update shows 493 cases in the last 14 days.
The orange level reflects an “elevated COVID-19 spread risk” in the health district, according to the situation report.
“There are increasing or high stable numbers of COVID positive cases or percent positive cases due to community or regional spread,” the guidance read.
The decreased risk level comes almost three weeks after the Columbus City Council approved a mask mandate ordinance. But, it's too early to tell if this factors into Platte County's new orange status, said Chuck Sepers, chief public health office at ECDHD.
"The case trajectories for Platte County have improved dramatically over the last few weeks. Combined with improvement among other factors, Platte County saw improvement in the relative risk..." Sepers said, in an email Monday afternoon. "It is too early to tell to see the Columbus mask ordinance had an effect, but we should know this week when we analyze last week’s data."
The overall percent positive in the health district is 26.6%. A high percent positive suggests more testing should be done and it is not a good time to relax restrictions, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The percent positivity rate should not be above 5%, according to Johns Hopkins.
Statewide, the seven day rolling average of the percentage of staffed hospital beds filled by COVID-19 patients dropped below 20%.
As of 7 a.m. Monday, Columbus Community Hospital was caring for six COVID-19 inpatients in negative pressure rooms, said Amy Blaser, vice president of physician relations and business development and public information officer in the hospital’s incident command. No ventilators were in use and staffing remains safe and adequate across the organization, she said.
On Saturday, Gov. Pete Ricketts released relaxed a Directed Health Measure (DHM). In the new DHM, the maximum capacity for indoor gatherings increased from 25% to 50%.
Masks are recommended for businesses like child care centers or salons, instead of required, though the City of Columbus has a mask mandate in place until Feb. 23.
Bars, restaurants, weddings and funeral receptions, and any indoor and outdoor gatherings no longer need to have 6 feet of separation.
Churches, salons, spas, barbershops and child care services have no restrictions, among other similar types of businesses.
Locally, some places in Columbus will continue with operations as is.
“We’re probably going to still go with the safety measures we’ve put in place to ensure that people are just feeling safe to worship,” Brandon Foster, lead pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2200 25th St., said Monday.
Cheyene Northey, manager at Anytime Fitness, 333 23rd St., said she hadn’t seen the new restrictions, but noted it doesn’t affect the gym because everyone keeps their distance, sanitizes their hands while walking in and wipes down their equipment.
“We haven’t really worn masks to begin with but it won’t change," Northey said. "I mean, things might pick back up but most people are staying out of the gym, regardless, if they feel like they’re at risk.”
The City of Columbus’ mask ordinance requires individuals to wear masks if they cannot maintain 6 feet of social distancing.
“The mask ordinance, I think, has gone well. It’s certainly been a controversial discussion, but even those that have been against it stepped up and worn the masks as best they could,” Bulkley added. “There’s been a great acceptance of it.”
Bulkley added that residents need to keep vigilant with what they have been doing.
“Every day we hear of somebody else’s that’s gotten COVID-19,” he noted.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
