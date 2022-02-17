Platte County roads hearing draws crowd

More than a dozen and a half people were in the audience of the Platte County Board of Supervisors meeting room on Tuesday for a public hearing on the highway department's one and six year plans.

A few community members at the meeting asked the board to consider moving up the timeline for a paving project on 68th Street. No commitment was made at the meeting, but the requests did generate discussion among the board members about how to pay for paving projects that turn gravel roads into hard surface roads.

Typically, the practice would be to put the cost share burden on the residents or businesses in the area of the project, but Board Chairman and District 2 Supervisor Jerry Micek seemed to raise the question of whether that policy is always fair.

"I understand we like to have (these) costs shared, but take 68th Street, for instance," Micek said. "...There are many people who use that road who don't even live on that road."

Platte County Highway Department Administrative Assistant Jane Cromwell noted that the 68th Street project -- currently slated for 2024, rather than 2023 as residents requested on Tuesday -- is part of the county's asphalt hard surfacing program.

With the hard surfacing program in mind, District 1 Supervisor Fred Liss emphasized that it will be important for the county to develop a cost share policy soon.

Although no formal action was taken Tuesday on the request to move the 68th Street program up a year, the board did add a project to the one year plan that is related to the casino, horse racetrack and hotel project northwest of Columbus.

The project is for paving improvements to 63rd Avenue between U.S. Highway 81 and Lost Creek Expressway, which is expected to be the path of travel for most of the casino business. At Tuesday's public hearing, Tom Jackson -- representing the project's developer, Convergence, LLC -- proposed a cost share agreement to get the improvements done.

"The south portion, from Highway 81 to the north property line, would be handled by Convergence. The north portion, from our property line to the Expressway, would be covered (by Platte County)," Jackson said at the hearing.

Jackson shared an estimate of $1.4 million for the county's half of the project.

"We're hoping to put construction in by April this year with completion of the hotel, casino, racetrack by September of 2023," Jackson said.

Jackson said it's important to get the road improvements in the one-year plan to keep the project moving forward.

"We're going to have that traffic starting soon -- not only for patrons in the future when we open, but for getting construction vehicles and everything else into the property," Jackson said.

