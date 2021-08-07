Platte County roads hold up to poultry traffic

Almost five years after Lincoln Premium Poultry began the process that would bring dozens of poultry barns to Platte County, its rural roads have held up to the increased heavy truck traffic.
The poultry barns supply Lincoln Premium Poultry (LPP), a poultry processing facility in Fremont which is owned by Costco. Many of the birds raised in Platte County -- as well as almost two dozen other counties -- end up as rotisserie chickens in Costco warehouses.
LPP Director of Administration Jessica Kolterman said Costco became interested in developing its own poultry supply chain a number of years ago. Once it became clear that plans to create the LPP facility in Fremont would be going forward, Kolterman began visiting with county governments in almost two dozen counties surrounding Fremont, including Platte County.
“I made appointments...to go to the counties, introduce ourselves and let them know who we were, give them contact information and then give an overview of the entire project and explain...in a general sense, what an operation would entail,” Kolterman said. “It was around the end of 2016, early 2017, I believe.”
Kolterman said people started to get on board to contract with LPP and build the barns and raise the chickens in 2017.
As the poultry barns have gained momentum in the area, Platte County Highway Department Administrative Assistant Jane Cromwell said the department has made sure to check the roads near proposed sites to make sure they can handle the expected increase in heavy truck traffic.
Grading Crew Foreman Dale Jaixen is in charge of checking out the roads by any prospective poultry barn sites.
"Most of them in our county have been going close to a blacktop road or close to a good gravel road," Jaixen said.
Jaixen did recall one proposed site that was located along an unimproved road. Unimproved or minimum maintenance roads may be used by local traffic during harvest, but they are not hard-surfaced and usually don't have any gravel on them. In other words, they are not the kind of roads you would want heavy trucks hauling chickens to use, especially not on a rainy day.
In the case of that unimproved road, Platte County had the poultry operation pay to bring it up to standard.
"We required that they do the work and bring it up to current state standards for roads and they did that as part of their development," Cromwell said.
Cromwell said LPP has been good about working with the county. As an example, she said, Kolterman notifies the department ahead of harvest, which is when the traffic to and from the barns increases. That happens six times a year, roughly every two months.
Neighboring Butler County -- which also has poultry barns serving LPP -- has been working on its roads over time, too, but its Board of Supervisors placed an added emphasis on creating designated routes the heavy poultry trucks are supposed to follow.
“Some of the roads they were building by were minimum maintenance roads,” Butler County District 1 Supervisor Dave Mach said. "And, we kind of wanted to keep the trucks going in a circle so they wouldn’t be meeting each other on the same road."
Cromwell said Platte County has not created designated routes because there are simply too many operations in the county.
"Does the additional traffic cause us some issues and some additional maintenance? Yes, but they are public roads. They pay taxes," Cromwell said.
And, Jaixen said, the roads do seem to be holding up.
"We see the poultry trucks and their feed tucks and loading trucks, but we see farming trucks every day. Semis, cattle trucks -- our roads have to be built for everybody," Jaixen said. "So we try to maintain them all the same, whether there's a chicken barn on it or not."
