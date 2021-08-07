Platte County roads hold up to poultry traffic

Grading Crew Foreman Dale Jaixen is in charge of checking out the roads by any prospective poultry barn sites.

"Most of them in our county have been going close to a blacktop road or close to a good gravel road," Jaixen said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jaixen did recall one proposed site that was located along an unimproved road. Unimproved or minimum maintenance roads may be used by local traffic during harvest, but they are not hard-surfaced and usually don't have any gravel on them. In other words, they are not the kind of roads you would want heavy trucks hauling chickens to use, especially not on a rainy day.

In the case of that unimproved road, Platte County had the poultry operation pay to bring it up to standard.

"We required that they do the work and bring it up to current state standards for roads and they did that as part of their development," Cromwell said.

Cromwell said LPP has been good about working with the county. As an example, she said, Kolterman notifies the department ahead of harvest, which is when the traffic to and from the barns increases. That happens six times a year, roughly every two months.