Platte County sees first death related to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

East-Central District Health Department announced over the weekend Platte County’s first COVID-19-related death.

The individual was a man in his late 30s, and it was unknown if there were underlying health conditions that contributed to his death. As of press time Monday, there were no updates available on the situation.

As of Monday, this is considered the second COVID-19-related death to occur within East-Central’s district that encompasses Platte, Colfax, Boone and Nance counties. The first death related to COVID-19 involved a man in his 60s from Colfax County; it was reported on May 6 and the individual was confirmed to have underlying health conditions.

The health department also reported three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Emerald Care and Rehab, 2855 40th Ave. in Columbus, a long-term care facility. Those who tested positive were two staff members and one resident.

Additionally, a mass testing event was held Sunday at Ag Park in Columbus. Those wanting to be tested filled out an online survey and attended the drive-up event for which they did not have to leave their vehicle. Three hundred tests had been available.