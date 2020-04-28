Platte County sees surge in COVID-19 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The East-Central District Health Department saw a surge in positive COVID-19 cases within its jurisdiction in the last few days.

The health department on Monday morning announces 36 additional positive cases - 19 more in Platte County and 17 more in Colfax County. As of 7:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the total amount of confirmed positive cases in Platte County is 38 and it's 22 in Colfax County. Nance County has one confirmed case as of Monday and Boone County has zero - those are the two other counties within ECDHD's jurisdiction.

The individuals with confirmed cases range from 9- to 83-years-old, according to East-Central.

“I just want to emphasize that people need to stay the course,” said Julie McClure, public information officer at ECDHD. “They absolutely need to keep doing what they’ve been doing. We have kept the curve flat here and we are very fortunate that we have not seen our hospitals and our equipment overwhelmed. People just need to keep doing what they’re doing, follow those Directed Health Measures, follow the social distancing rules. Whether we end up opening on the 4th (of May), we encourage people to keep doing what they’ve been doing, because it’s working.”