Platte County sees technology, building upgrades

Platte County-owned facilities have recently undergone significant improvements to help different offices run more efficiently.

One of these new improvements is a new phone system that has proven to be tremendously helpful during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Tim Hofbauer, IT director and emergency manager for Columbus and Platte County.

"When the pandemic hit, we found that we had a number of offices had employees that may have been vulnerable to the virus (or needed) to work from home because of other family members,” Hofbauer said. "Because of the new technology that we’re using, we were able to basically set phones up in the employees’ homes and they were able to work from home throughout this whole mess. They didn’t come back until the courthouse opened June 25.”

County officials hadn’t planned on this feature being needed but, when COVID-19 hit, it ended up improving operations.

“That’s probably one of the biggest success stories ... was the fact that the phone system allowed us to have people work from home and still answer calls as if they were at work,” he said. “It didn’t affect the public on their abilities to communicate.”

Employees are also able to access the county’s network from home via remote log-in.