Platte County sees technology, building upgrades

Platte County-owned facilities have recently undergone significant improvements to help different offices run more efficiently.
One of these new improvements is a new phone system that has proven to be tremendously helpful during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Tim Hofbauer, IT director and emergency manager for Columbus and Platte County.
"When the pandemic hit, we found that we had a number of offices had employees that may have been vulnerable to the virus (or needed) to work from home because of other family members,” Hofbauer said. "Because of the new technology that we’re using, we were able to basically set phones up in the employees’ homes and they were able to work from home throughout this whole mess. They didn’t come back until the courthouse opened June 25.”
County officials hadn’t planned on this feature being needed but, when COVID-19 hit, it ended up improving operations.
“That’s probably one of the biggest success stories ... was the fact that the phone system allowed us to have people work from home and still answer calls as if they were at work,” he said. “It didn’t affect the public on their abilities to communicate.”
Employees are also able to access the county’s network from home via remote log-in.
“When they did have to work from home they were still able to access the county’s network – it’d still work like they’re still sitting at their desk,” he said.
Additionally, this new system allows for menu options for certain offices when people call in who may have a question about basic information.
“For instance, the detention center, when people call there (for the) operations hours, there’s a menu option to do that instead of talking to a person,” Hofbauer said. “We have plans to do more of that.”
Hofbauer credited the work of Chris Braun, who works in IT for Platte County.
“A gentleman here, Chris Braun, he’s instrumental in a lot of this, as far as the day-to-day operations -- taking care of the individuals and the employees, as well as working on enhancing our infrastructure," Hofbauer said. “Having him on board full-time with his background in security and IT is helping us tremendously.”
Jerry Engdahl, chairman of the Platte County Board of Supervisors, noted that the recent technology upgrades were also completed due to the county’s E911 cooperation with the City of Columbus.
“That requires new phones and at the same time, we decided to upgrade a lot of the phones in the courthouse,” Engdahl said. “It’s something that needed to be done.”
Hofbauer said that there have been technology upgrades to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office as well – a live mapping feature inside of law enforcement vehicles.
“When a 911 call is made, the actual call appears on a map in the deputy’s car; they can see where the actual call initiated from. It also shows the dispatchers where the deputies are with our automatic vehicle location system,” Hofbauer said.
Remodeling has been going on at the Sheriff’s Office, Engdahl said, with improvements planned for the courthouse, too.
The exterior of the courthouse will be cleaned and repaired with cement work planned and the handrails being replaced. Minor renovations will also be completed inside – ceiling tiles, paint, carpet and upgrades to public restrooms.
Hofbauer noted that as the remodeling is taking place, wiring in both parts of the courthouse – the new and the old – will be upgraded, which will allow expansion into new technologies.
According to Engdahl, remodeling should start within the next couple of weeks.
“The old building is 100-years-old and what we call the new building is getting close to 50-years-old. There are just things you have to take care of now and then,” Engdahl said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
