Platte County sets officials salaries for next four years

In the past, the wages for Platte County's elected officials have been set individually, but this week the Platte County Board of Supervisors opted to set the wages for the county clerk, assessor, register of deeds, treasurer and clerk of district court positions altogether.

Every four years, the Platte County Board of Supervisors must set salaries for the county's elected public officials, including the county clerk, assessor, register of deeds, treasurer, clerk of district court, attorney, public defender, surveyor, sheriff and board of supervisors.

This is done in advance of the general election where those positions are up for vote, and the resolution that is passed generally establishes wages for the next four years.

The salaries for the county clerk, assessor, register of deeds (ROD), treasurer and clerk of district court positions will increase to $71,000 in 2023, then $72,000 in 2024, $73,000 in 2025 and $74,000 in 2026.

The board met on Tuesday to discuss the wage increases, and passed a resolution on Thursday setting wages according to that discussion.

For the clerk, clerk of district court and register of deeds positions, Thursday's resolution will mean a salary increase of $4,500 from 2022 to 2023, but for the assessor and treasurer positions it will be $1,000.

The salary increases in Thursday's resolution were mostly in line with the ones proposed by the board's personnel committee -- which includes District 7 Supervisor Kim Kwapnioski, District 3 Supervisor Jim Scow and District 4 Supervisor Ron Pfeifer -- at the beginning of the discussion on Tuesday.

However, Platte County Clerk of District Court Marlene Vetick and ROD Court Diane Kapels objected to the proposed wage increases for their positions, saying they were too low.

Initially proposed at $67,000 in 2023 with $1,000 annual increases each of the following three years, the board adjusted salaries for the ROD and clerk of district court to be in line with those of the assessor, county clerk and treasurer.

Not all objections were acted upon, though. After Platte County Assessor Tom Placzek said the proposed salary increase for the assessor's office were inadequate, the board did not make any changes. Thursday's resolution was identical to the budget committee's proposal for the assessor salary.

There wasn't much discussion on the salaries for the public defender, county attorney, sheriff and surveyor, although one of the public defenders present had to step out for a court appearance during the meeting.

Kwapnioski led most of the discussion at Tuesday's meeting, with minimal comment from Scow and Pfeifer even when asked for their input.

"Part of what we're doing is trying to be fair and comparable to all of our department heads. We serve the people...but we also have to be very cognizant of taxpayer dollars. It's hard, it's very difficult. We appreciate what all our elected officials do," Kwapnioski told the Telegram on Tuesday after the meeting.

The personnel committee put together the salaries proposed at the start of the meeting with help from Zelle, the county's human resources firm, and considered salaries for local positions with similar job descriptions and the wages for the same positions in other counties.

