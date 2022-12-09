Platte County Sheriff's Office reports vehicle accidents

Icy road conditions in Platte County led to multiple car accidents on Dec. 8, according to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Dec. 9 press release, the sheriff’s office reported it received its first call related to the icy conditions at 1:41 p.m. on Dec. 8. It was an accident without injuries, which occurred near the intersections of 48th Avenue and Hillcrest Drive, north of Columbus.

At 1:47 p.m., deputies responded to a possible accident with injuries on Highway 30 in front of Behlen Mfg. Co. Although there was significant damage to the vehicles, neither the driver nor the occupants were injured during the crash.

At 1:56 p.m., the sheriff’s office was contacted regarding an accident without injuries at the intersection of Highways 81 and 22. The Nebraska State Patrol assisted and handled that accident.

At 2:30 p.m., deputies responded to a possible accident with injuries near the intersections of East Eighth Street and East 32nd Avenue. The vehicle did roll during the crash, however, neither the driver nor the minor passengers were injured during the crash.

At 3:54 p.m., deputies responded to an accident without injures west of the intersections of East Eighth Street and East 44th Avenue involving a semi, that had flipped over onto its side during the crash.

At 5:02 p.m., deputies responded to a vehicle in the ditch near the intersections of East Eighth Street and East 44th Avenue. The vehicle involved was removed from the ditch by a tow truck.

At 5:20 p.m., deputies responded to an accident without injuries on Highway 81 near 325th Street, northeast of Platte Center. The vehicle rolled over onto its side during the crash, and the driver was arrested and transported to the Platte County Detention Facility on the charge of no operator’s license.

At 5:48 p.m., deputies responded to an accident without injuries in Columbus on 10th Avenue near the entrance to Ag Park. This accident did not result in any damage to either the vehicle or property.

At 6:55 p.m., deputies responded to an accident without injuries near 205th Street and 340th Avenue, northwest of Duncan. This vehicle also rolled during the crash. The driver was not injured, however, he was arrested and transported to the Platte County Detention Facility on the charge of driving under the influence first offense and failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding these accidents are asked to contact the Platte County Sheriff’s Office at 402-564-3229 or Platte County Area Crime Stoppers at 402-563-4000.