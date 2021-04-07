Platte County Sheriff's Office sees equipment delays due to COVID

Economic demand is starting to recover from COVID-19, but many organizations are still experiencing pandemic-related supply chain delays — and the Platte County Sheriff's Office is no exception.
Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff said one patrol vehicle lasts the sheriff's office for about five years. After that, it needs to be replaced.
Wemhoff got permission from the Platte County Board of Supervisors to order two new vehicles in the fall — one to replace an existing vehicle and the other an addition to the existing fleet — with one of them just arriving last month.
COVID-19 is to blame for the delay.
"A lot of manufacturing went on half-staff, went on COVID lockdowns. … And then the raw materials, as some of them were coming in from China and other places — even though they were built and assembled here in the United States — the ships started slowing down. It's across the board," Electronic Engineering President Mark Clark said.
Wemhoff said Electronic Engineering usually does the vehicle installation for the sheriff's office.
Social distancing, quarantine and sanitization procedures at ports and unloading zones also slow down the shipping process.
"We're coming out of COVID and everybody is ready for new vehicles and new construction and new computers and everything else. The economy is hot, it's robust and nobody can get product," Clark said.
Wemhoff said Electronic Engineering has been slammed by high demand and that means additional delays.
Anticipating a wait time of around nine or 10 months, Wemhoff said he plans to put in another request for more vehicles soon. The sheriff said he wants to get the vehicles ordered sooner rather than later, that way they will arrive when they are needed.
A vehicle is only one part of adding a patrol unit, though. Each unit has to be outfitted with an array of equipment, including radar, cameras and computers.
The sheriff's office recently received grant money from the Nebraska Department of Transportation's Highway Safety Office (NDOT-HSO) to help pay for two mobile radar units and an in-car camera system.
According to a press release from the NDOT-HSO, the ceiling on the mobile radar unit grant is $1,800. Another NDOT-HSO press release about the camera systems said that grant money tops out just under $3,000.
Wemhoff said the sheriff's office has been lucky that similar grants have usually covered the cost of those equipment purchases. When that's not the case, though, the department has to come up with the money some other way.
"We reuse a lot of that equipment. We try to be as fiscally responsible as possible. We are not an agency that goes out and buys all brand-new equipment. We evaluate a vehicle as it is being taken off the road. If there is equipment that is still functional and working and could last the life of another patrol car … obviously we will use that," Wemhoff said.
But, as with patrol vehicles, the sheriff's office has to replace radar devices and cameras when they wear out. The sheriff's office also tries to keep its technology relatively up-to-date.
"We've had to replace some cameras in the past that operated on VHS tapes," Wemhoff said.
Equipment purchases are also needed when the sheriff's office adds a vehicle to its fleet.
"When we were low on (deputy) numbers, I wasn't buying new vehicles that were just going to be sitting around," Wemhoff said. "...Now that I have deputies being hired and we're filling spots, I need patrol cars."
Unfortunately, the COVID-19 delays extend beyond vehicles.
"Electronics — even walkie-talkies and some GPS, telematics-type devices in vehicles — there's a (micro-chip) shortage right now, too," Clark said. "...A car might have a couple dozen of them in it."
Meanwhile, Clark said he heard about drywall being hard to come by. Lumber prices have also skyrocketed in the last year.
"It is happening everywhere," Clark said. "I guess that's the one good thing. It's not us, it's everybody."
