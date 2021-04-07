Platte County Sheriff's Office sees equipment delays due to COVID

Wemhoff said Electronic Engineering has been slammed by high demand and that means additional delays.

Anticipating a wait time of around nine or 10 months, Wemhoff said he plans to put in another request for more vehicles soon. The sheriff said he wants to get the vehicles ordered sooner rather than later, that way they will arrive when they are needed.

A vehicle is only one part of adding a patrol unit, though. Each unit has to be outfitted with an array of equipment, including radar, cameras and computers.

The sheriff's office recently received grant money from the Nebraska Department of Transportation's Highway Safety Office (NDOT-HSO) to help pay for two mobile radar units and an in-car camera system.

According to a press release from the NDOT-HSO, the ceiling on the mobile radar unit grant is $1,800. Another NDOT-HSO press release about the camera systems said that grant money tops out just under $3,000.

Wemhoff said the sheriff's office has been lucky that similar grants have usually covered the cost of those equipment purchases. When that's not the case, though, the department has to come up with the money some other way.