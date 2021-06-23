Platte County snags new drone to help with rescue/search efforts

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office and Platte County Emergency Management will soon have an additional piece of equipment added to their respective teams.
A new drone equipped with thermal imaging will hopefully allow officials improved insight when trying to locate an individual, such as a missing child or fugitive, said Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer.
“The flare would be very helpful like if we had a missing person … (such as) a young child walks in the cornfield or somewhere we can't see him very well, so we were wanting to have something with that capability as well,” Hofbauer said. “Or if we had a fugitive getaway in an area and to be able to see where they might be and, you know, or a search and rescue type situation.”
The $6,500 drone, a professional grade of the DJI Mavic Enterprise unit, is being funded by both the Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management, Hofbauer noted.
“We went in together with some of our budgeted funds and bought a drone that has a thermal flare capability to supplement the existing drone we already have,” Hofbauer said.
There have been instances in which having that thermal technology would have been useful, he added.
“Just based on having what we've had so far, we've identified a number of cases where … the thermal imaging would have worked really well for us,” Hofbauer said.
The Platte County Board of Supervisors approved the new drone purchase at its meeting Tuesday morning. Board Chairman Jerry Micek said the drone could be very beneficial to the county, including its photo and video capabilities.
“That in itself to verify what may or may not have happened, accident or something of that nature,” Micek said.
Echoing Hofbauer, Micek noted the new drone would be helpful in finding a missing person.
“You've just got a lot of capability that you know you would hope you wouldn't need, but it's necessary and would be good to have,” Micek said.
The current drone has already been used quite a bit, Hofbauer said.
“We've already used our existing drone for flooding, ice jams,” Hofbauer said, noting the drone has also been utilized for accident reconstruction and in a fugitive situation. “We've used it for some bridge inspections, looking into some flooding areas out along Shell Creek.”
Hofbauer said the new drone arrives Wednesday. Not counting the increased capabilities, having access to another drone will help both departments.
“Just having a second drone also available will help us out tremendously,” he added.
“Drones are being used more and more in law enforcement and in emergency management.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.