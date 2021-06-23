Platte County snags new drone to help with rescue/search efforts

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office and Platte County Emergency Management will soon have an additional piece of equipment added to their respective teams.

A new drone equipped with thermal imaging will hopefully allow officials improved insight when trying to locate an individual, such as a missing child or fugitive, said Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer.

“The flare would be very helpful like if we had a missing person … (such as) a young child walks in the cornfield or somewhere we can't see him very well, so we were wanting to have something with that capability as well,” Hofbauer said. “Or if we had a fugitive getaway in an area and to be able to see where they might be and, you know, or a search and rescue type situation.”

The $6,500 drone, a professional grade of the DJI Mavic Enterprise unit, is being funded by both the Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management, Hofbauer noted.

“We went in together with some of our budgeted funds and bought a drone that has a thermal flare capability to supplement the existing drone we already have,” Hofbauer said.

There have been instances in which having that thermal technology would have been useful, he added.