Platte County spends roughly $35k in COVID response

Platte County has spent roughly $35,000 to $40,000 on COVID-19 response in the courthouse and county offices, estimates Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer.
Hofbauer said the County’s emergency management is still working on the process of putting its request together and getting expenses reimbursed, including waiting on guidance from the state on reimbursements for personnel like law enforcement and firefighters.
“A lot of it has to do with the extra cleaning in the courthouse,” Hofbauer said. “We spent quite a bit … on masks. We’ve probably spent close to $4,000 on masks that we provided to the public …when they came to the courthouse and didn’t have, didn’t brink a mask, or (needed) one.”
Federal Emergency Management Agency recently awarded more than $62.4 million to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency for COVID-19 response.
The masks are still available if anybody comes in and they want a mask, Hofbauer noted.
For a couple of months, Columbus Community Hospital staff were in the courthouse conducting screening and temperature checks, as well as handing out masks.
“The masks were never mandatory, but we asked the public to wear them,” he said.
There was no charge to the country for the hospital’s presence there. The hospital helped tremendously, Hofbauer said.
“It’s kind of helped promote a culture of preparedness and prevention here in the courthouse,” he said. “People understand there is definitely a risk and are doing what they can to help prevent the spread.”
There haven’t really been any challenges, he added, because the East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) and CCH have kept them informed about the COVID situation in the county.
Platte County has 53 new cases this past week, after having 12 new cases the week before, according to situation updates ECDHD has available on its website. The county remains in the yellow portion of ECDHD’s risk dial.
“Area businesses are encouraged to continue implementing their pandemic response plans, especially mask-wearing and social distancing measures at this time,” wrote the ECDHD in its Aug. 28 situation update.
Platte County’s test positivity rate fell from over 22% to 8% over the last two weeks.
Under the yellow risk, ECDHD strongly recommends face coverings for anyone over 2-years-old, according to its situation update, as well as daily temperature checks at work, social distancing and frequently washing hands.
“They’ve done a very good job of keeping us up-to-date," Hofbauer said. “And providing us info on what we need to do to protect ourselves as well as protect the public.”
Protecting the public has involved being vigilant with social distancing in the courthouse, he said.
“I know the offices have put up guards at their windows. We put up plastic shields in many of the offices to protect both the visitors as well as the employees,” Hofbauer said. “So we’ve done a number of things and we continue to do that.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.