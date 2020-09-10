Platte County spends roughly $35k in COVID response

“It’s kind of helped promote a culture of preparedness and prevention here in the courthouse,” he said. “People understand there is definitely a risk and are doing what they can to help prevent the spread.”

There haven’t really been any challenges, he added, because the East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) and CCH have kept them informed about the COVID situation in the county.

Platte County has 53 new cases this past week, after having 12 new cases the week before, according to situation updates ECDHD has available on its website. The county remains in the yellow portion of ECDHD’s risk dial.

“Area businesses are encouraged to continue implementing their pandemic response plans, especially mask-wearing and social distancing measures at this time,” wrote the ECDHD in its Aug. 28 situation update.

Platte County’s test positivity rate fell from over 22% to 8% over the last two weeks.

Under the yellow risk, ECDHD strongly recommends face coverings for anyone over 2-years-old, according to its situation update, as well as daily temperature checks at work, social distancing and frequently washing hands.