Platte County stays in 1st District

With redistricting bills approved by the Nebraska Legislature and signed by Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday, smaller public entities across the state can start the process of finalizing local redistricting maps.
The Nebraska Legislature met at 10 a.m. on Thursday for the final reading of several redistricting bills. Among them was a bill revising the boundaries of Nebraska's three United States congressional districts.
Platte County will stay in the 1st Congressional District, welcome news for those in Columbus who, in mid-September, protested a proposal that would have moved Platte County into the 3rd District.
The bill received 35 votes in favor on Thursday morning -- two more than the 33 votes needed to pass.
The legislature also approved bills redrawing the boundaries for Nebraska's public service commissioners, state Board of Education, University of Nebraska Board of Regents, legislative and Nebraska Supreme Court judicial districts. Before noon, Ricketts had signed all of the redistricting bills, bringing the legislature's decennial redistricting process to a close.
But, not everybody walked away satisfied.
"Constituents tell us that they don't like … how these maps are drawn," District 8 Sen. Megan Hunt said during the legislature's Thursday morning session. "We come in here and we introduce amendment after amendment late in the night, early in morning."
Meanwhile, the local redistricting process is far from over -- but some significant headway was made this week on that level, too.
On Tuesday morning, the Loup Power District Board of Directors approved a draft map that will take the Board from 10 to nine subdivision directors. Nebraska's Power Review Board (PRB) introduced stricter guidelines that necessitated the change.
Although the boundaries of Loup's subdivisions will shift under the approved draft, most of the directors will serve roughly the same area they currently cover.
However, much of the area that has been part of subdivisions 1 and 2 will be combined to form the new subdivision 2. Under the new map, current Subdivision 1 Director and Board Chairman Ross Knott and current Subdivision 2 Director and Board First Vice Chairman Alan Drozd are both in the new subdivision 2.
Loup President/CEO Neal Suess told the Telegram that Knott and Drozd would have separately been up for reelection during the November 2022 election anyway. But now, if both of them choose to try for the subdivision 2 seat on the Board, they will have to run against each other -- along with anyone else who might throw their hat in the ring.
The draft map approved by the Board answers several of the difficult redistricting questions the Board has been facing for the last several months, and it will guide the final map, but it is still just a draft.
In the draft, all of the subdivisions -- except 4 and 5 -- follow township lines. Suess said that has been done to make things easier for the election commissioners in Platte, Colfax, Boone, Nance and Madison counties, which are included in Loup's service territory.
In a Sept. 28 letter to the Board, Suess said that Loup's remaining concern "deals with the City of Schuyler and the Schuyler precinct, which surrounds the City of Schuyler. Depending on how these areas get drawn up by the Colfax County election commissioner, the boundaries of subdivision 4 and subdivision 5 may need to be slightly modified."
The next several weeks will be very busy for those involved in local redistricting efforts, like the Colfax County election commissioner. With the legislature's redistricting work done, Nebraska's other political subdivisions -- which include public power districts, schools, counties and cities, among others -- can really get down to business.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.