Platte County supervisors OK budget

He added he also appreciated District 3 Supervisor Jim Scow for heading the finance committee.

“I had an awful amount of help from the committee members,” Scow said. “They were really involved this year. They made it probably easier than it’s been for some time.”

Earlier this year, the County contracted Lay’s services with preparing the 2021-22 budget. She previously spent seven years as the Platte County deputy attorney before joining Jarecki Lay & Sharp in 2020 as a partner.

Lay said while going through previous years' budgets, she found errors in them. The issues are causing the data in this year’s budget an unbalanced revenue fund, she added. She said the prior data was causing issues while she was putting together this year's budget.

Lay said she’s worked with the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts to figure out these issues so that the budget procedure goes smoother in the future. Lay said she’ll look at the 2018-19 budget and use the auditor’s numbers to redo the budget for that year to fix the discrepancies. ]

She added once that is worked on, she will then work on the next two processing budgets. The discrepancies in the 2018-19 budget also means they are issues in the 2019-2020 and 2020-21 budgets, Lay added.