Platte County supervisors OK budget

A lower tax request and operating budget, as well as a higher evaluation, were highlighted Tuesday during the Platte County Board of Supervisors’ budget hearing meeting.
Overall, the 2021-22 fiscal year tax request is $11,552,014.94, according to attorney Elizabeth Lay - who is with the law firm of Jarecki Lay & Sharp PC, LLO in Columbus. The breakdown comes from the County’s general fund tax request this year, which is $10,537,757.44, while the highway bonds are $1,014,257.50, according to Lay. Compared to last year, the tax request was $12,113,010.50, Lay said.
Additionally, last year’s operating budget was $52,417,787.38, Lay said. This year’s operating budget is lower at $49,342,582.71, according to Lay. She said that comes out to a 6% change.
She also noted this year’s evaluation was $5,932,145,717. Meanwhile, the previous evaluation was $5,679,735,973, Lay added.
Board members later unanimously passed the budget Tuesday at their regular meeting.
Board Chairman Jerry Micek – who is also the District 2 Supervisor – thanked Lay, county board members and the finance committee for their efforts in putting the budget together.
“I just want to commend you folks,” Micek said. “… I think (Lay) did a fantastic job. I know you spent an awful amount of time.”
He added he also appreciated District 3 Supervisor Jim Scow for heading the finance committee.
“I had an awful amount of help from the committee members,” Scow said. “They were really involved this year. They made it probably easier than it’s been for some time.”
Earlier this year, the County contracted Lay’s services with preparing the 2021-22 budget. She previously spent seven years as the Platte County deputy attorney before joining Jarecki Lay & Sharp in 2020 as a partner.
Lay said while going through previous years' budgets, she found errors in them. The issues are causing the data in this year’s budget an unbalanced revenue fund, she added. She said the prior data was causing issues while she was putting together this year's budget.
Lay said she’s worked with the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts to figure out these issues so that the budget procedure goes smoother in the future. Lay said she’ll look at the 2018-19 budget and use the auditor’s numbers to redo the budget for that year to fix the discrepancies. ]
She added once that is worked on, she will then work on the next two processing budgets. The discrepancies in the 2018-19 budget also means they are issues in the 2019-2020 and 2020-21 budgets, Lay added.
Lay said the discrepancies are clerical errors which mean she can fix them within the budgets without the Board having to amend them. The process can only be done as long as the budget disbursement or tax request does not change, she added.
Lay said she figured the numbers and confirmed with supervisors the tax request and budget disbursement will remain the same.
“It would be my hope that we could get this process settled out because at the end of the year when we are pulling those numbers, they accurately reflect what the numbers show. So as we are moving forward we can just pull those numbers from the columns and know that they are correct and not have to go line by line," Lay said.
“Maybe, we’ll have more confidence in this data that we are putting together which will help you do a better job. Not that you don’t do a great job. You do. It will help you do a better job in setting that levy.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.