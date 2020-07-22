Platte County to appeal land valuations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Platte County will be filing a petition to appeal the land valuation changes mandated by the State of Nebraska.

The County will need to send its petition to the Nebraska Tax Equalization Review Commission (TERC) by noon on Friday. Platte County Assessor Tom Placzek said the County’s petition will be heard soon, too – on or before Aug. 10. County officials will be pressed for time to come up with the evidence to back up its appeal.

And the evidentiary bar to prove that the valuations are unfair will be high, Placzek said.

The Platte County Board of Supervisors discussed the need for action during its Board of Equalization meeting held Tuesday. The board was pushed to take a stand following the land valuation protest hearings last week.

During those hearings, owners of agricultural land in Platte County objected to the unexpected changes to land valuation. The valuation of some acreages has changed by as much as $2,000 per acre. Where valuations have increased, property taxes will follow suit.

The changes in valuations are the result of a law passed by the state legislature. The law requires assessors to apply the old agricultural land classification system differently to get their valuations.