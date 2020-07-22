Platte County to appeal land valuations

Platte County will be filing a petition to appeal the land valuation changes mandated by the State of Nebraska.
The County will need to send its petition to the Nebraska Tax Equalization Review Commission (TERC) by noon on Friday. Platte County Assessor Tom Placzek said the County’s petition will be heard soon, too – on or before Aug. 10. County officials will be pressed for time to come up with the evidence to back up its appeal.
And the evidentiary bar to prove that the valuations are unfair will be high, Placzek said.
The Platte County Board of Supervisors discussed the need for action during its Board of Equalization meeting held Tuesday. The board was pushed to take a stand following the land valuation protest hearings last week.
During those hearings, owners of agricultural land in Platte County objected to the unexpected changes to land valuation. The valuation of some acreages has changed by as much as $2,000 per acre. Where valuations have increased, property taxes will follow suit.
The changes in valuations are the result of a law passed by the state legislature. The law requires assessors to apply the old agricultural land classification system differently to get their valuations.
Placzek was present at the legislature during discussions that led up to the bill’s passage. He said there was a philosophy that drove them, with which the County will likely experience difficulty.
“The NRCS (Natural Resources Conservation Service) has had this data for decades. They’re not saying this land all of a sudden changed. It’s that it (the NRCS classification system) was never properly applied all these years,” Placzek said during the July 21 meeting.
That attitude drove the legislature’s decision-making process, Placzek noted.
Regardless of how likely the appeal is to succeed, the board is determined to try.
“Somehow the message has to get back to the legislature that they screwed up,” Board Chairman and District 6 Supervisor Jerry Engdahl said during the meeting.
Also during Tuesday's meeting, District 7 Supervisor Kim Kwapnioski asked if it would be possible to pursue a change in policy concerning how sales factor into the valuation, leaving the NRCS classification part out of it.
At the protest hearings, attendees cited actual land sale prices that are way out of whack with the most recent land valuations. In those cases, the issue may be that those sales cannot be included in the valuation calculations until next year.
Kwapnioski was the sole vote against filing the petition – but that’s not for lack of support. Kwapnioski said she wonders if, given the strict deadline, an appeal is the best use of the county’s time.
“I just don’t know if taking this to TERC, if this process is going to make a difference,” Kwapnioski said.
Kwapnioski said she believes there are other options, but is unsure what they might be because the issue is so complicated.
Supervisors are also in agreement that they must make an effort to ease the burden for those who appeared at the land valuation protest hearings. The question is how to do that while being fair to everyone – including the people whose valuations have changed favorably.
Overall, the valuation of agricultural land has gone down. But, supervisors at the meeting acknowledged that people whose property tax has decreased are less likely to speak up. The people who have seen decreases – and there have been decreases – may complain if the board decides to pursue a solution to redo the valuations for everyone.
Coming up with a solution will take the board time and further deliberation. But for now, it’s up to the Platte County Attorney’s Office to work on the petition.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
