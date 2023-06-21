Platte County officials will be pursuing the option of putting a county-wide emergency medical services (EMS) levy, excluding Columbus city limits, up to a vote by the public.

For many years, the City of Columbus has provided EMS to the Columbus Rural and Duncan Rural fire protection districts at no cost and with no formal agreement in place.

In the fall of 2022, discussions had started regarding the City of Columbus wanting an official agreement in place and for the two rural fire districts to pay for those services. A committee made up of individuals from all involved entities have been working towards a solution since last September, but none have come forth.

From the city’s perspective, it can no longer provide those services due to the continued growth in Columbus and the increase of calls for Columbus Rural and Duncan Rural.

“We cannot adequately serve the citizens of Columbus, Columbus Rural and Duncan Rural with our current staffing,” Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley said at a May 23 Platte County Board of Supervisors meeting. “Both Columbus Rural and Duncan Rural account for approximately 14% of all Columbus Fire Department calls. Overlapping calls and the distance served with these calls can leave us vulnerable.”

The city has said an additional ambulance will need to be in use in order to accommodate the two rural fire districts, which will require the hire of six additional personnel – a cost of $600,000.

With state statute limiting the amount the fire protection districts can levy, the most that both Columbus Rural and Duncan Rural could raise combined is $300,000 per year.

According to information provided by Platte County, the maximum combined amount that can be levied by all fire protection districts in any one county is $.15 per $100 of property value. In Platte County, the aggregate amount levied in 2022 was approximately .122180 per $100 of property value. This leaves Platte County with the ability to increase fire protection district levies by a maximum of approximately $.02782 per $100 of property value.

District 3 Supervisor Kim Kwapnioski said on May 23 that the county is not willing to supplement $300,000 to meet that $600,000 request.

The city has suggested a county-wide EMS tax, which county officials have previously said would be unfair to the citizens who do not benefit from the city’s EMS and a portion of the Duncan Rural Fire Protection District is in Polk County.

A statement from the county indicates that Lincoln County and Platte County are similar population-wise and, in 2022, Lincoln County entered into a five-year agreement with the City of North Platte in which the county pays the city $72,191.35 per year for EMS to areas beyond the North Platte city limits.

However, as noted by Bulkley at the May 23 meeting, the city is standing by its $600,000 request as it wants everyone to pay their fair share. Additionally, the city will only grow its staff at a rate needed to serve its citizens.

On June 5, the Columbus City Council agreed on the Committee of the Whole’s recommendation that the county contribute $600,000 and submit by July 1 their decision to the city. The city will discontinue providing EMS to the two rural fire protection districts on Oct. 1 of this year.

As noted during the last Platte County Board of Supervisors meeting, Priority Medical, which provides EMS to Columbus Community Hospital, has indicated it does not have the staffing to serve the Columbus Rural and Duncan Rural fire districts.

At the June 20 Platte County board meeting, supervisors passed a motion in favor of pursuing the option of a vote regarding an EMS levy in Platte County, which would exclude areas that are within Columbus city limits.

Kwapnioski, reading from a statement later provided to the Telegram, said supervisors are taking into consideration the costs, effects and impacts on all parties involved.

“The intent of this motion was to continue to demonstrate that Platte County is acting in good faith, and is in compliance in the city’s June 5, 2023 request that the county take steps to address this issue by July 1, 2023,” Kwapnioski read.