Platte County to outsource budget preparation

Pinger made similar comments to the Telegram in September while the Board was in the process of approving the 2020-2021 budget.

Pinger and the Board experienced some issues preparing the budget in September, stemming from some typos and confusion about how to read the budget.

Pinger ended up sitting down with Assistant Highway Superintendent Jane Cromwell and District 3 Supervisor Jim Scow to go over the budget with a fine-tooth comb.

In September, Pinger and Scow said much of the confusion was due to higher-than-normal expenditures related to flood repair projects after the March 2019 disaster.

The Board said in the fall that the county was able to resolve the issues in time to approve the 2020-2021 budget before the deadline imposed by the state. The Board approved the budget at a special meeting on Sept. 21.

Afterward, however, the Board discussed the possibility of hiring or contracting for a position to take over or assist with county budget preparation in the future.