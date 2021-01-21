Platte County to outsource budget preparation

Platte County will be outsourcing the preparation work for its 2021-2022 budget.
The Platte County Board of Supervisors is in the process of negotiating a contract to have attorney Elizabeth Lay of Jarecki Lay & Sharp PC, LLO in Albion help prepare and finalize the 2021-2022 Platte County budget.
Lay has a history with Platte County. Previously, she served as the Platte County Deputy Attorney for seven years before joining Jarecki Lay & Sharp in 2020 as a partner.
"I actually worked with the county budget when I was at the Deputy County Attorney's Office. I did all the civil legal work for the county. Part of that civil legal work included dealing with budget issues," Lay said.
Normally, Platte County Clerk Diane Pinger prepares the county's budget. However, Board Chairman and District 2 Supervisor Jerry Micek said the county is switching things up for the next fiscal year.
"Diane indicated that she would like to be relieved of those duties. That was part of it," said Micek, who was named chairman Jan. 7 during the board's reorganization.
Pinger made similar comments to the Telegram in September while the Board was in the process of approving the 2020-2021 budget.
Pinger and the Board experienced some issues preparing the budget in September, stemming from some typos and confusion about how to read the budget.
Pinger ended up sitting down with Assistant Highway Superintendent Jane Cromwell and District 3 Supervisor Jim Scow to go over the budget with a fine-tooth comb.
In September, Pinger and Scow said much of the confusion was due to higher-than-normal expenditures related to flood repair projects after the March 2019 disaster.
The Board said in the fall that the county was able to resolve the issues in time to approve the 2020-2021 budget before the deadline imposed by the state. The Board approved the budget at a special meeting on Sept. 21.
Afterward, however, the Board discussed the possibility of hiring or contracting for a position to take over or assist with county budget preparation in the future.
Micek said the Board approved a proposal appointing Lay to help prepare and finalize the county budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year at its Tuesday morning meeting.
Lay said she feels prepared to take on the work.
"There's not a whole lot about county government that I wasn't able to learn while I was there so I think it's a good fit," Lay said.
Micek appointed a committee that will negotiate the contract with Lay. He said the committee includes Scow, District 1 Supervisor Fred Liss and District 7 Supervisor Kim Kwapnioski.
"All they're going to do is negotiate the terms," Micek said. "We approved contracting with her. It won't be a hire, it'll be a contract."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.