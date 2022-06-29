Platte County unofficial special election results

Congress Dist. 1
Rep. Mike Flood - 4,373
Dem. Patty Pansing Brooks - 856
Write-ins - 8
Overvotes - 2
Undervotes - 8
Total - 5,247
