Platte County Wetlands are all around us

Plants and animals are not the only reason for wetland preservation. Wetlands also play a key role in flood control, ground water recharge, sediment trapping, and water purification. Some studies show that, in certain instances, wetlands can remove 70 to 90 percent of nitrate pollutants — a key function of water purification that is especially important in areas with extensive agriculture, like our area of Nebraska. Many wetlands have been drained and destroyed over the past 100 years making conservation more important.

I am currently writing a book called “Aquatic Plants of Nebraska” with illustrations by a local artist, Dillon Krueger- who is really good! The book is slated for publication though the School of Natural Resources at UNL, in mid-2021 and will feature an in-depth visual description of some of the most common and unique aquatic plants found across Nebraska wetlands. The book will be primarily dedicated to Bob Kaul, my life-long mentor who passed away at the age of 84 last year.

Gutzmer and Kaul published “Aquatic Plants of Nebraska” poster highly revered piece of work in 2001, through the University of Nebraska State Museum. It was deemed most downloaded “other plant sciences” article in the UNL’ digital archive system for a 20 year period.