Platte County Wetlands are all around us

Nebraska is a Oto Indian term meaning “Flat River or flat water”. This nails it for Nebraska and Platte County, as we do have a bunch of it in our rivers, streams, lakes, ponds …and wetlands.
Wetlands across the globe are in danger as humans expand their influence. Estimates suggest that in some parts of the world wetland losses have been as high as 87% since 1700. The loss and degradation of wetlands causes impacts on human well-being and the environment most don’t realize.
The term “wetland” is very inclusive. A wetland does not always have to be wet. Wetlands are defined not only by the presence of water, but also by their characteristic soils, sustaining hydrology and the vegetation that grows there. Although things like lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams are widely recognized as wetlands, small areas that often look like fields or meadows can also be wetlands if they are predictably wet for as little as 21 days per year.
As a result, there is not one all-encompassing wetland type. Swamps, marshes, bogs, fens, backwater lakes and sloughs, small streams, shallow ponds, lake and river shores, wet meadows and prairies, and bottomland (riparian) hardwood areas are all considered wetlands.
Each wetland type has its own unique set of attributes and functions. The Fish and Wildlife Service has developed a technical classification system to identify and categorize the various wetland types. Developers must abide by these wetland regulations found in the Clean Water Act.
Plants and animals are not the only reason for wetland preservation. Wetlands also play a key role in flood control, ground water recharge, sediment trapping, and water purification. Some studies show that, in certain instances, wetlands can remove 70 to 90 percent of nitrate pollutants — a key function of water purification that is especially important in areas with extensive agriculture, like our area of Nebraska. Many wetlands have been drained and destroyed over the past 100 years making conservation more important.
I am currently writing a book called “Aquatic Plants of Nebraska” with illustrations by a local artist, Dillon Krueger- who is really good! The book is slated for publication though the School of Natural Resources at UNL, in mid-2021 and will feature an in-depth visual description of some of the most common and unique aquatic plants found across Nebraska wetlands. The book will be primarily dedicated to Bob Kaul, my life-long mentor who passed away at the age of 84 last year.
Gutzmer and Kaul published “Aquatic Plants of Nebraska” poster highly revered piece of work in 2001, through the University of Nebraska State Museum. It was deemed most downloaded “other plant sciences” article in the UNL’ digital archive system for a 20 year period.
In this new century we should understand what services natural systems provide like our diminishing wetlands. Understanding wetlands may be a better way to manage and ultimately harmonize with them. Lately, our world seems like anything but harmony, but we must think better days ahead. In the meantime, Happy birthday America, you need some good news!
Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD, is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com. His column appears in The Columbus Telegram once per month.
