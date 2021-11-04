Platte Institute talks tax modernization

When it comes to Nebraska, Platte Institute Chief Strategy Officer Jim Smith said Columbus had numerous facilities that would help grow the state’s overall income, job and population growth.

Smith talked about these features to Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, City of Columbus and Platte County officials, as well as other members of the community Nov. 2 at the Ramada Hotel & River’s Edge Convention Center, 263 33rd Ave.

Smith is the president of the Blueprint Nebraska economic initiative, a former state senator from Papillion and previously served as chair of the Nebraska Legislature’s Revenue Committee.

Smith outlined the Blueprint Nebraska tax modernization framework, which is one of 15 economic initiatives developed by Blueprint. Smith said there are five goals found within the initiatives -- job growth, quality of life, population growth, income growth and research and development.

The Blueprint Nebraska plan is being promoted by Platte Institute as a way to grow the state economy by attracting and boosting business investment. Meanwhile, Platte Institute is a nonprofit organization whose goal is to advance policies that get rid of obstacles that inhibit growth and opportunity in the state, according to its website.

Smith said the Blueprint Nebraska initiative isn’t legislation but rather a framework relating to tax modernization. He added other such frameworks are being discussed as well.

The Blueprint Nebraska plan advises lowering state income tax rates and completing removing state income taxes on earnings up to $50,000 to $100,000 for married couples filing together. Additionally, the plan proposes increasing property tax relief by an added $2 billion over the next 10 years and eliminating Nebraska’s inheritance tax. The changes would be paid for by eliminating several sales tax exemptions, income tax deductions and corporate tax credits, Smith said.

Additionally, the current sales tax rate would remain the same while the sales tax exemption for unprepared food and most medical services would remain in place, Smith said.

The elimination of Nebraska’s inheritance tax received some hesitance from the Platte County Board of Supervisors in attendance. District 6 Supervisor Jerry Engdahl said inheritance tax proved its worth in 2019 as the funds helped residents following the 2019 historic flood.

“After the floods of ’19, we would have raised the levy taxes,” Engdahl said. “When they call it a slush fund, I call it a rainy day fund which we really took advantage of. It would have been an automatic tax increase but instead we reduced our levy by 7% this year.”

Smith said while he understands that concern, inheritance tax can be an issue for retirees.

An inheritance tax is paid by an individual who inherits money or property from someone who has died.

Smith said the elimination of inheritance tax comes down to Nebraska being one of five states to have it. And out of the five states, Nebraska has the highest, he added.

“From a retiree’s perspective, that’s a problem,” Smith said. “We understand that some counties depend on the inheritance tax. We would recommend filling that gap at the local level with what we are gaining in revenues. For the most part, counties would be kept whole on this but we would remove inheritance tax.”

Smith also noted Blueprint Nebraska structural changes proposed to prevent tax pyramiding by avoiding tax on business inputs. Under a corporate income tax, it would be important to eliminate both refundable and non-refundable tax credits, he added.

Additional structural changes include providing offsetting revenues for property tax relief and programs for the high-skilled, high-demand workforce, Smith said.

Smith added targeting 18- to 34-year-olds to move to the state is a key focus area. Although growing Nebraska’s population overall is important, creating the “economy of the future” comes down to the “lifeblood of the economy” which is the aforementioned age range, he said.

Smith said it is also vital to not bring people into the state but to retain them as well.

“We’ve got to make this an attractive state to hold onto that population,” Smith said.

The jobs that would be targeted toward trades and manufacturing jobs similar to ones found in Columbus, Smith said. One way to do that is to have loan forgiveness for jobs in the trades field, he added.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

