A grant received by the Platte Valley Literacy Association is expected to positively impact the Columbus-based nonprofit, which provides a variety of adult education services to the community.

Platte Valley Literacy Association (PVLA) was recently awarded a $5,000 grant from ProLiteracy, an international nonprofit that supports literacy programs. The literacy association is a member of ProLiteracy.

“They're really, really big about promoting literacy and supporting lots of different organizations,” PVLA Executive Director Jessica Wiig said. “They're just a pretty awesome place.”

Working hand-in-hand with Central Community College, and sharing a space at the Columbus Family Resource Center, PVLA offers classes in conversational English, citizenship and employability skills. GED and English as a second language (ESL) instruction is a big part of what they offer as well.

Wiig said the grant partially funds instructors, which has the potential to impact seven classes. The other portion, she said, allowed them to purchase 15 tablets.

“The tablets can be used by every single class here at PVLA,” Wiig said. “Citizenship, GED, conversational English, ESL. It's going to be really, really beneficial.”

Wiig noted the difference the tablets will make in students’ education will be a big one.

“It gives students a chance to get kind of some real-world experience. It can help with testing,” Wiig said. “If they're going in for ESL testing, they can do practice tests using the tablets. If they're doing their citizenship tests, they can do practice tests using the tablets. We'll be able to download apps that will help with studying.”

CCC Adult Education Coordinator Amy Mahoney agreed, noting she had felt thrilled when she heard that PVLA had been awarded the grant. Wiig said she has been very excited too.

“It's just going to provide a lot of opportunities for students to use applications a little bit more with more ease instead of on their phones,” Mahoney said. “There are a variety of different things that we can use them for.”

It’s another way to integrate education for their learners, Mahoney added, and the possibilities are endless.

“There are certain apps that we use already but I think that as we kind of move forward, there are going to be more and more things that we'll discover that we can use (the tablets) for,” Mahoney said. “A lot of our students don't have an internet connection that they can use the applications at home. To have that here and readily available for them to use (will) be convenient and it'll just reinforce a lot of the learning that they're already doing.”