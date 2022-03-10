Platte Valley Playhouse preparing for upcoming show

Platte Valley Playhouse’s upcoming show is not only its second performance since COVID but the first time Jamie Ferguson has directed a play since 2019.

Ferguson – who’s been with the Playhouse for 40-plus years – said it’s been a weird experience having not directed a show for three years. It’s also probably his longest duration of not being in the director’s chair in two decades.

However, there is an air of excitement for the upcoming performance as the Platte Valley Playhouse is preparing to perform “Home of the Great Pecan.”

The show will run starting at 8 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Central Community College-Columbus theater, 4500 63rd St. Tickets cost $15.

“Home of the Great Pecan” – written by Stephen Bittrich – is a comedy about an assorted group of eccentric characters. The story ranges from a giant pecan stolen, aliens, prom queens, beauty parlor gossip and a shotgun wedding. It’s all set in the 1980s in the small town of Seguin, Texas, also known as The Home of the Great Pecan. Seguin is a real town just outside of San Antonio.

Ferguson and the cast all noted they enjoy the comedic elements of the play.

“I liked that it has a lot of nontraditional characters. They’re not normal people; they’re characters,” said Ferguson. “Since we are doing a bigger show this year, we wanted a bigger cast and this has a cast of 15 which for us is big. So it gave everybody a chance to have a character they could play with. It’s a funny show.”

Trey Hill – who plays Chucky Connors, a juvenile delinquent – said even though he’s heard the dialogue for over a month, he still finds himself chuckling at the lines.

“It’s funny. It’s really funny,” said Hill, who is a sophomore at Lakeview High School.

Lynsey Kime had a similar reaction to the play. Kime plays Sonja, a beauty parlor owner. Sonja is the main employer of the main character, Tammy, who is performed by Dee Hanson.

“All the characters start out a certain level of crazy and then they get crazier throughout the play,” Kime said.

She added Sonja is an eccentric character, but compared to the others, she’s quite normal and level-headed.

“She probably stands out with her personality but she probably makes more sense than most of the other characters in the play,” Kime said.

Platte Valley Playhouse is a volunteer organization currently in its 51st season providing performing arts to the Columbus area.

Ferguson said he has enjoyed directing this show’s cast which includes seasoned performers and new ones as well.

“We have three teenagers (in the cast) so we have a wide age range,” he said. “We’ve got people who have been on stage with us quite a bit and some who have not been on stage with us. It gave us a chance to have new people on, as well as some of our veterans.”

To purchase a ticket, visit pvphcolumbus.org or call 402-564-7827.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.