Platte Valley Playhouse returns with a mystery

After an 18-month-long COVID-19-induced hiatus, the Platte Valley Playhouse will be back on stage this week with "Clue: On Stage," a play based on a movie, based on the board game of the same name.

Tickets for this week's performances are $15 apiece and people can make reservations online at pvphcolumbus.org or by calling 402-564-7827.

The play will be performed in the Fine Arts Theater at the Central Community College (CCC) campus in Columbus, 4600 63rd St. Evening shows start at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with the final performance slated for 2 p.m. on Sunday.

"Clue: On Stage" was originally supposed to play in March 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic brought the production to a screeching halt.

"We were shut down about a week-and-a-half before opening night," Director Suzi Zwick said. "It kind of kicked the feet out from under us. It was really very emotional because everyone was so pumped and ready."

The PVPH found out in May or June that it would be able to finally put on the show.

"(CCC) said we could do it in June but only with 25% capacity, and we can't afford that -- we have to be able to recoup our expenses. … We need to pay our insurance and our light bill and those things," Zwick said.

So, Zwick said, the playhouse waited until now.

As it was originally scheduled, the PVPH's "Clue: On Stage" production would have taken place during the playhouse's 50th season.

"We made a big shindig in 2019 for our 50th season kick-off," Zwick said. "And as a special moment in this (show), we got ahold of several people who have moved away or used to be super involved (in the playhouse)."

Zwick said each night of the show will feature different guest stars in small roles. Otherwise, the show will include many of the March 2020 cast members.

There are a couple of new faces, but Zwick said most of those involved have been part of at least one PVPH production before. Among them is Angie Brandenburg, who is playing Mrs. White in "Clue: On Stage," which is her 13th show with the PVPH.

"We were super excited to know that we would be able to do it, finally -- finally," Brandenburg said.

Zwick said the PVPH usually rehearses at the Teller Theater Center, 1158 35th Ave. in Columbus. The cast and crew's Monday night rehearsal was one of the first held on the Fine Arts Center stage.

"We don't get to actually assemble everything until we get up here," Zwick said. "...And then you find out when you get up here that it doesn't fit like we thought it would, because what we work with is not the same size as this. … We have light guys who can't get anything set up before, so they're working on that."

However, Zwick said, some of the work for the play was done in 2020, including almost all of the design and staging work. A few set pieces were also built then. Perhaps most importantly, the cast and crew weren't totally disconnected during the 18-month break.

"We … did some Zoom meetings in between there to keep in contact and do read-throughs," Set Chair Josh Gembica said.

Zwick said things have started to come back together during recent rehearsals.

"Most of them even remember their lines," she said, chuckling.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.