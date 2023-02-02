Snow days that caused school cancellations a couple of weeks ago almost hindered Shell Creek fourth-grade student Hadley Bargen.

Hadley returned to elementary school on Wednesday, Jan. 18, after a winter storm closed the building and was made aware she had to submit her entry for the Omaha Symphony Concerts for Youth Fourth Grade Composition Contest that day. But she quickly sprung to action and wrote her winning piece on her recorder in about 15 minutes.

On Friday, Jan. 24, she was notified her original work won and will be performed by the Omaha Symphony on March 2.

“I was really surprised,” Hadley said on Thursday morning as school got underway. “I had to turn it in the same day I wrote it because I had forgotten about it after our snow days.”

Hadley credited her mother for providing her inspiration, noting she encouraged her to title her piece “Trampoline” after telling her to think about something fun she liked to do in the summer. Once Hadley had her title, the piece came together with ease.

“I just wrote down high notes and lower notes,” Hadley said of her creative process.

Hadley joins a growing list of Shell Creek students who have won the competition, as it’s the third time in five years (2019, 2022) the school has had one of its kids win. Sydney Wemhoff, the first-year K-6 general music teacher at Shell Creek, said she is proud of Hadley. She said she has taught several of Hadley’s siblings and that she has natural talent.

“It’s a great honor,” Wemhoff said of Hadley’s accomplishment, adding the contest organizers provide everyone with some rhythms and notes to incorporate into their submitted work. “She’s very musical and a really good student.”

Hadley, who is the fourth of five children in her family, said she enjoys singing and music class in general. She is planning to join the band next school year.

Before then, she’ll have the chance to hear professional musicians play “Trampoline.” Fourth graders at Shell Creek and Platte Center elementary schools will watch the Omaha Symphony live in early March.

The fourth-grade student said she feels good about winning, recalling how someone almost spilled the beans about her accomplishment before it was announced at school. Her friends, teachers and family have been very supportive.

“They are proud of me,” Hadley said.

Matt Lindberg is a Columbus resident, award-winning journalist and former managing editor of The Columbus Telegram.