Plea deal reached in theft case

A Columbus woman who had been facing a felony theft charged has paid $60,000 in restitution and entered into a plea deal on Aug. 18 in Platte County Court.

According to court documents, Columbus Police Sgt. Bret Strecker met with employees of Hinze Chiropractic Clinic in December 2021 regarding Laurie A. Kouma, 46, stealing money from the business.

The employees had given paperwork to the police showing that cash payments were never deposited into the bank. Kouma had been the office manager of Hinze Chiropractic at the time and was the one who took the money and also deposited money at the bank. Her writing was reportedly on the deposit tickets taken to the bank several times a week.

According to court documents, there was a total loss of $59,180 over three years. Her initial charge had been theft by unlawful taking of over $5,000, a Class IIA felony. The documents also state that Strecker reported there were documents showing the theft went back further than three years but the police could only use the last three years due to the statute of limitations of the crime.

In Platte County Court on Aug. 18, Kouma entered into a plea deal where her charge was reduced to attempted theft by unlawful taking of over $5,000, a Class IIIA felony.

Additionally, she was sentenced to three years of probation and 90 days in jail to be served in 30 day increments and staggered over the course of her probation term. She was ordered to serve 30 days immediately, 30 days beginning Aug. 18, 2023; and 30 days beginning Aug. 18, 2024.

However, the remaining 60 days are waiverable, meaning the judge can waive those jail terms which can happen if she is compliant with the terms of her probation order.

Kouma had also agreed to pay restitution totaling $60,000, which has been paid in full to the business owner prior to the sentencing.