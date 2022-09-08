PlumFest 2: Music, local food and wine to return Sept. 10

PlumFest, held at The Wild Plum Bed and Breakfast in Platte Center last year, was a hit, according to Christina Macken, marketer for the bed and breakfast. The event drew in almost 250 people, which made owner Belinda Macken want to hold it again.

"I was amazed and happy with the response. We had such a great group of people, they were so nice and respectful of the property, it was just great," Belinda said.

The purpose of the event is to showcase the property and its setting, Christina said, but in a way that brings people together for good food and good music.

"When we're in Columbus or Norfolk, Platte Center, people are like 'You have a bed and breakfast?' so that's kind of why we're doing this event, so people can see the beauty and nature of the estate," Christina said.

The festivities kick off at 4 p.m. and include wine and beer tasting, local food vendors, a free wine glass and music from The Women of Rock, a tribute and cover band who played at Ag Park last year shortly before the original PlumFest.

"They're kind of the rock n' roll of the '80s and '90s and people seem to love that down-to-earth music," Belinda said. "The people that sing, you can close your eyes and listen and you'd swear the person who created that song were there."

Food vendors include Borer's BBQ (the winner of Duncan Ribfest 2022), charcuterie from the Oak Room of Columbus and Puerto Rican inspired offerings from Gil's Grub of Omaha. Belinda and Christina said they tried to pull from local sources as much as possible. The featured beer is provided by Bearded Brew.

"That's very important to me, I like to support local people. I try to buy my meat locally, things like that, we have local wines for this," Belinda said.

The property itself, according to Christina, was constructed in 1912 from a Sears Roebuck catalog as a home for a soon-to-be-wed couple, but upon seeing the home, the bride fled.

In 1975, Dave and Belinda Macken became the new owners and in 2015 turned it into a bed and breakfast. One of the biggest changes made in that time is the use of what was a large circular swimming pool, now a fire pit.

"We turned the swimming pool into an epic fire pit five years ago and we just upgraded with the gazebo. That was our 2022 upgrade," Christina said.

Belinda said the view is one of the biggest features of the property, in her experience.

"It's beautiful up here and I think when people that come here are amazed from the view from the Spanish point over the valley," Belinda said.

Tickets before the event are $35 and tickets at the door are $45. For more information, contact thewildplumbnb@gmail.com or 402-276-5435.