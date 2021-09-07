PlumFest sees good turnout

At least 200 people visited rural Platte Center on Sunday for an evening of live music, drinks and food during The Wild Plum Bed and Breakfast’s first annual PlumFest.
The Wild Plum, 30429 257th Ave., is a five-bedroom B&B situated on 120 acres of land in rural Platte Center. Event organizers held PlumFest to help spread word about the bed-and-breakfast. The evening included wine and beer tasting, food vendors and a performance from The Women of Rock, which is a Kansas City-based band that covers music from famous female singers like Heart and Stevie Nicks.
Christina Macken, marketing director of The Wild Plum and daughter-in-law of owners Belinda and David Macken, said organizers planned for 200 visitors but many tickets were being sold at the door.
“We’re so excited to have everyone here,” Christina said, on stage to attendees. “We think it’s a great opportunity for you guys to see and learn a little bit more about the Wild Plum and what Belinda and Dave do here is far and above anything that is around in this area. The views are a million dollars, the estate is amazing and the people who live here put on a good show. If you’re ever going to stay the night here, you’re going to be treated like family, like royalty.”
The house itself was built in 1912 and was purchased by David’s parents several decades later. It’s been in the Macken family since then and was converted into a bed-and-breakfast in 2015.
The Wild Plum is a family affair because Belinda, David, Christina and Christina’s husband Todd manage and run the business. Belinda’s other children and grandchildren help out with the B&B as well.
Christina said the Macken family met The Women of Rock in July. The band's members stayed at The Wild Plum while performing at Ag Park in Columbus.
“Belinda had this great idea to bring them here to our neck of the woods and show off what everyone is calling our hidden gem, what we have here off of Highway 81 – The Wild Plum,” Christina said. “What started out as a home for a bride-to-be in 1912 … has transformed into this amazing estate where the idea of a bed-and-breakfast was thought out in 2013 and came to fruition in 2015.”
In addition to serving as a romantic getaway and as a wedding venue, The Wild Plum also can be the site for a business or organization party. Also, Christina noted, Women & Wine Nights will be held in October and The Wild Plum is preparing for women’s weekends.
“If you have a group of 10, 15 girls and you want to stay the weekend, we’d love to have you,” Christina added.
Held the day before Labor Day, several PlumFest attendees appeared to be enjoying themselves and some walked around the grounds to look at the views.
Connie Smith and her husband, John, of David City were invited to PlumFest by friends.
“We didn’t know it (The Wild Plum) was here,” Smith said. “It’s a nice venue.”
Others indicated they came to the event because it seemed like a good way to spend their Sunday evening.
“I came just to check it out,” said Brittani Romshek, who lives south of Columbus in Butler County. “It’s something nice to do.”
Belinda said she believed PlumFest visitors were enjoying themselves and taking advantage of the available vendors.
“… It’s a good turnout,” Belinda said.
