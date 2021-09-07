PlumFest sees good turnout

At least 200 people visited rural Platte Center on Sunday for an evening of live music, drinks and food during The Wild Plum Bed and Breakfast’s first annual PlumFest.

The Wild Plum, 30429 257th Ave., is a five-bedroom B&B situated on 120 acres of land in rural Platte Center. Event organizers held PlumFest to help spread word about the bed-and-breakfast. The evening included wine and beer tasting, food vendors and a performance from The Women of Rock, which is a Kansas City-based band that covers music from famous female singers like Heart and Stevie Nicks.

Christina Macken, marketing director of The Wild Plum and daughter-in-law of owners Belinda and David Macken, said organizers planned for 200 visitors but many tickets were being sold at the door.

“We’re so excited to have everyone here,” Christina said, on stage to attendees. “We think it’s a great opportunity for you guys to see and learn a little bit more about the Wild Plum and what Belinda and Dave do here is far and above anything that is around in this area. The views are a million dollars, the estate is amazing and the people who live here put on a good show. If you’re ever going to stay the night here, you’re going to be treated like family, like royalty.”