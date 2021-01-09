Podliska adjusts to new job at KCB

“Vanessa (Oceguera) is in charge over there and she’s done a very good [job] getting me a desk and that lined up,” Podliska said. “Just today they bought me a little computer so I can keep track of the products that are coming in and all that.”

KCB’s recycling program has been delayed due to issues obtaining two new trailers – to be drop-off sites – manufactured.

“That’s kind of what’s slowing us down, we need to get the trailers,” Podliska said. “People ask us, you know, ‘Where are the trailers going to be parked?' and we have the locations for them, we just don’t have the trailers yet.”

KCB Executive Director Vanessa Oceguera said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the process.

“Just because of COVID, not all of the parts were there, and so it just slowed production down for a lot of businesses, including the one that we utilized for these trailers,” Oceguera said. “…We talked with the company on the 28th of December and they just let us know that there was a little more to be done, and that they were going to be painted and that they would be on their way.”