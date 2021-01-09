Podliska adjusts to new job at KCB

Keep Columbus Beautiful is going through changes this year, including the establishment of a recycling program and the recent hire of Udell Podliska.
As the nonprofit’s recycling coordinator, Podliska will be in charge of taking recyclable items received from the soon-to-be started drop-off recycling program and dropping them off at the Colfax County Recycling Facility in Schuyler. Those items will then be transferred to another facility to be recycled.
Podliska is 80-years-young and brings experience in the back end of the recycling process from his previous employer, Greenfiber, in Norfolk. He collected plastic materials, such as bottles and milk jugs, and brought them back to the facility to be shipped off for recycling. However, grant funds dried up for the program, he said, and he left in 2016 or 2017.
“They discontinued the plastic end of it and that kind of limited my job because that’s what I was doing,” Podliska said, adding he also worked at the other end of Greenfiber’s operations, collecting paper to be ground down and repurposed for insulation.
The rural Madison native moved to Columbus his senior year of high school. He married at 21-years-old and lived in Columbus for a couple of years, before packing up and moving around the area until moving back to Columbus about two years ago.
Most notably, Podliska drove a semi-truck for 20 years. He started at Keep Columbus Beautiful (KCB) in late August.
“Vanessa (Oceguera) is in charge over there and she’s done a very good [job] getting me a desk and that lined up,” Podliska said. “Just today they bought me a little computer so I can keep track of the products that are coming in and all that.”
KCB’s recycling program has been delayed due to issues obtaining two new trailers – to be drop-off sites – manufactured.
“That’s kind of what’s slowing us down, we need to get the trailers,” Podliska said. “People ask us, you know, ‘Where are the trailers going to be parked?' and we have the locations for them, we just don’t have the trailers yet.”
KCB Executive Director Vanessa Oceguera said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the process.
“Just because of COVID, not all of the parts were there, and so it just slowed production down for a lot of businesses, including the one that we utilized for these trailers,” Oceguera said. “…We talked with the company on the 28th of December and they just let us know that there was a little more to be done, and that they were going to be painted and that they would be on their way.”
Podliska said one trailer will be at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, 1565 18th Ave., and the other most likely behind the strip mall on 23rd Street in which Hy-Vee is located.
Despite that setback, however, Oceguera said things have been going well at KCB. It’s been a learning experience for both Oceguera and Podliska, she added.
“It’s a new process for both of us. I’ve been in the position for 10 years and this is the first time I’ve ever had a coworker,” Oceguera said. “We did make space in the office for him so he’s got a spot in the Keep Columbus Beautiful office. I think he’s been pretty intrigued by some of the stuff that we do because he had not been very familiar with our nonprofit when he had applied for the position.”
Podliska has been learning the ropes with the educational aspect of KCB, she said, such as teaching people what can and cannot be recycled and why recycling is important.
For Podliska, recycling is valuable as it repurposes material that would otherwise take up space as useless waste.
“I like the idea that we’re not filling up landfills; we’re using the product instead of just dumping it in a landfill and hoping that it deteriorates in 15 or 20 years,” Podliska said. “Plastic does not break down very fast.”
Oceguera said she believes Podliska will bring “a strong work ethic” and 80 years of life experience to KCB.
Podliska still moves around well despite being 80, and he plans on staying with KCB as long as he can.
“As long as my health and everything is good, I’ll probably keep on doin’ it,” he said. “I don’t see it going to be a lot of work (or) travel time and all that.”
