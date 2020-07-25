Poison Ivy and some close relatives beware

Editor's note: Be sure to check out Gutzmer's column every other Friday in The Columbus Telegram beginning July 31!
Summer time is a chance for an old nemesis, poison ivy, show up where we usually don’t want it to or it seems to find us. I have always been amazed by the number of people who can’t recognize what poison ivy looks like. Stinging nettles and wood nettle are also what people going to the woods contend with.
Poison ivy (Toxicodendron radicans -- eastern poison ivy/Toxicodendron rydbergii -- western poison ivy) typically grows as a vine or shrub, or as a herb on the ground and it can be found throughout much of North America (except in the desert, Alaska, and Hawaii). These are the only two species that grow in Nebraska. Keep thinking it has three leaflets or the leaves come in threes.
It grows in open fields, fence lines, wooded areas, on the roadside, and along riverbanks. It can also be found in urban areas, such as parks or backyards. Poison ivy plants typically have leaf arrangements that are clustered in groups of three leaflets (trifoliate), though this can vary. A plant species in Nebraska that is confused as poison ivy is woodbine, which is not harmful or poisonous and contains 5 leaves not 3.
It is frustrating to learn some plants because the same species can look four or five different ways. Poison ivy happens to be one of those plants. Patience and a little practice, I think you get basics to avoid the plant that can sure have a negative reaction to some people.
Poison oak (Toxicodendron diversilobum) grows as a vine or shrub, and it is found in the western United States and British Columbia. It also has a leaf arrangement similar to poison ivy, with clusters of three leaflets. The leaves may sometimes resemble true oak leaves. I often hear people reference poison oak in Nebraska but it does not grow here. Poison sumac does not either.
Poison sumac (Toxicodendron vernix) grows as a shrub or small tree, and it is found in the eastern/southeastern United States. It grows in very wet areas, and it can be found along the banks of the Mississippi River. Each stem contains seven to 13 leaves arranged in pairs. It has the potential to cause a more severe rash than either poison ivy or poison oak.
Poison ivy rash is caused by an allergic reaction to an oily resin called urushiol (u-ROO-she-ol). This oil is in the leaves, stems and roots of poison ivy, poison oak and poison sumac. Wearing protective clothing and some kind of barrier cream may work as preventatives. You can treat mild cases of poison ivy rash at home with soothing lotions and cool baths. You may need prescription medication for a rash that's severe or widespread — especially if it's on your face or genitals. Exposure, like many other afflictions affects all of us differently.
I have never had any severe bouts with ivy, but I keep a sharp eye out and avoid it at all costs and that has worked most of my life in the woods. In the past few months I have discovered that I am allergic to the daily news and all the updates the media want to put my head. I’d rather take my chances with poison ivy…
Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD, is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com. His column appears in The Columbus Telegram once per month.
