Poison Ivy and some close relatives beware

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: Be sure to check out Gutzmer's column every other Friday in The Columbus Telegram beginning July 31!

Summer time is a chance for an old nemesis, poison ivy, show up where we usually don’t want it to or it seems to find us. I have always been amazed by the number of people who can’t recognize what poison ivy looks like. Stinging nettles and wood nettle are also what people going to the woods contend with.

Poison ivy (Toxicodendron radicans -- eastern poison ivy/Toxicodendron rydbergii -- western poison ivy) typically grows as a vine or shrub, or as a herb on the ground and it can be found throughout much of North America (except in the desert, Alaska, and Hawaii). These are the only two species that grow in Nebraska. Keep thinking it has three leaflets or the leaves come in threes.

It grows in open fields, fence lines, wooded areas, on the roadside, and along riverbanks. It can also be found in urban areas, such as parks or backyards. Poison ivy plants typically have leaf arrangements that are clustered in groups of three leaflets (trifoliate), though this can vary. A plant species in Nebraska that is confused as poison ivy is woodbine, which is not harmful or poisonous and contains 5 leaves not 3.