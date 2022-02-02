Pokémon GO events being held in Columbus

Throughout this year, Pokémon trainers in Columbus will have the chance to take part in local monthly events centered around the mobile app Pokémon GO.

The Pokémon video game series is a role-playing game in which players collect creatures called Pokémon to train and battle. Some years ago, a mobile app was launched in which users with cell phones can use their phone’s GPS to locate, capture, train and battle Pokémon; the Pokémon appear as if they’re in the player’s real-world location.

Pokémon GO Community Days are held monthly on the same day throughout different communities in the United States. On these days, players can receive special perks.

City of Columbus Parks and Recreation Coordinator Betsy Eckhardt said the city has been hosting these community days since the beginning of the year. The second Pokémon GO Community Day will be held next Saturday, Feb. 12, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Pawnee Park. Those who want to play should meet up by the tennis courts.

“For the community games they like to have there be one spot where people can just meet up.” Eckhardt said.

The featured Pokémon will be Hoppip, who will be appearing more often in the wild. The exclusive attack will be Jumpluff, who will be able to learn the charged attack acrobatics. Event bonuses include three times the catch Stardust and those who capture Skiploom in the park will receive bonus Hoppip XL candy. Lure modules and incense activated during the event will last for three hours and those will take snapshots during Community Day will receive a surprise.

Although the Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the Community Days, no registration is needed and people are free to come and go as needed.

“When it gets warmer we are going to consider having a fun day with it, where something is a little bit more structured but right now it's just go at your own free will,” Eckhardt said.

The Pokémon GO Community Days are a great way for locals to check out the facilities that the city offers, Eckhardt added. The city will continue holding the events throughout 2022.

“It's a great way for people to see the parks,” she said. “But it's also a great way to utilize the free outdoor spaces that are available to our community, that is offered to them.

“We've been very lucky to have a very mild winter this year. So this is just a good way to get out, get active, do something fun with your friends, use the city parks, see what there is to offer.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.