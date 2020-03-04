Police arrest man after pursuit in town

The Columbus Police Department arrested a man after a vehicle pursuit through town on Wednesday afternoon.

CPD in a statement said it had been advised that a white Ford Fusion with a specific license plate had been involved in an accident in Butler County Wednesday morning, and that a suspect in that vehicle had an active warrant.

About 2:29 p.m., according to police, CPD officers observed the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. Police said the suspect vehicle initiated the pursuit and led officers east on Eighth Street, then back into Columbus covering areas primarily through the southeast and south portions of town.

CPD officers, in conjunction with deputies from the Platte County Sheriff's Office, maintained contact with the vehicle until it stopped just south of 21st Avenue and 1st Street, CPD stated. The suspect, according to police, then fled on foot into a wooded area. With assistance of the Columbus K-9, the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Cole Shatto, was taken into custody without further incident, CPD stated.

Shatto was jailed at the Platte County Detention Center for a Platte County warrant, willful reckless driving and use of a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.

