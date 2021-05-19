Police chief, sheriff talk danger in knowns during routine stops

Sherer said members of law enforcement may endanger themselves by thinking things will be normal or go smoothly.

"Let's say, for instance, I'm going to your house to investigate a vandalism," Sherer said. "But at your house, you've got a dog, and your dog might be very protective of you and your property. I'm going on what I think is a mundane, routine call and when I get there I'm attacked by a dog. … You've got to be prepared for anything that might arise."

A policy of full disclosure and honesty is best, Wemhoff said. That's especially true when it comes to people who may be carrying weapons, even if they're doing so legally.

"Put a firearm in sight. Let us know where it's at," Wemhoff said. "It's not uncommon for officers to take possession of the firearm while in contact with you. It's not because we're trying to find something wrong … knowing where that firearm is eases our mind a little bit."

Sherer added that the more information people can provide to law enforcement personnel and dispatch, the better.