 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police chief, sheriff talk danger in knowns during routine stops
0 comments
alert top story

Police chief, sheriff talk danger in knowns during routine stops

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
DUI stop

Lincoln police officers conduct a traffic stop in 2014. Columbus Police Chief Charles Sherer said traffic stops can be dangerous for members of law enforcement.

Columbus Police Chief Charles Sherer said traffic stops and residential visits can be among the most dangerous situations encountered by law enforcement personnel because of all the unknowns.

"If you're making a traffic stop, you really don't know what's in the vehicle, who's behind the (wheel), what issues they might be having as far as their day or whether or not there are any active warrants or any other suspicious things that might be associated with them," Sherer said.

Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff said members of law enforcement are always thinking about their own safety, in addition to the safety of those around them.

One thing Sherer learned at the police academy was to check for unlatched trunks.

Do you care about Columbus news and sports teams? Subscribe to The Columbus Telegram today to get the latest scoop!

"So that you're not worried about somebody coming out of the trunk and trying to do something to you," Sherer said.

Members of law enforcement watch for a million other little things just like that, even in so-called routine situations.

"You'll hear people (say), 'He was conducting a routine traffic stop,'" Wemhoff said. "There's no such thing as a routine traffic stop."

Sherer said members of law enforcement may endanger themselves by thinking things will be normal or go smoothly.

"Let's say, for instance, I'm going to your house to investigate a vandalism," Sherer said. "But at your house, you've got a dog, and your dog might be very protective of you and your property. I'm going on what I think is a mundane, routine call and when I get there I'm attacked by a dog. … You've got to be prepared for anything that might arise."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Sherer before Civil Service Commission interviews

Columbus Police Chief Charles Sherer stands while the Columbus Civil Service Commission prepare to interview officer applicants. Sherer said officers should never assume a situation will be routine or normal.

A policy of full disclosure and honesty is best, Wemhoff said. That's especially true when it comes to people who may be carrying weapons, even if they're doing so legally.

"Put a firearm in sight. Let us know where it's at," Wemhoff said. "It's not uncommon for officers to take possession of the firearm while in contact with you. It's not because we're trying to find something wrong … knowing where that firearm is eases our mind a little bit."

Sherer added that the more information people can provide to law enforcement personnel and dispatch, the better.

"The more information you can get from dispatch about what's going on and about what you're going to run into, the better you chance you have with formulating a plan on the way there for how you're going to deal with it," Sherer said.

Cooperation also goes a long way, Wemhoff added.

Platte County Sheriff's Office

A patrol vehicle is parked outside the Platte County Sheriff's Office, 2610 14th St. in Columbus. Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff said members of law enforcement are trained to keep their own safety in mind, as well as the safety of others.

Sherer agreed.

"Does the person pull over at their earliest convenience? Does the person stay in the vehicle and listen to your instructions and follow your directions? Or does the individual try to take evasive behavior and try to outrun you, try to lose you?" Sherer said.

A lack of cooperation may put an officer on edge because it might suggest someone is hiding something.

"We aren't doing things because they make you feel uncomfortable," Wemhoff said. "We're doing them to ease our own concerns."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Columbus Public Library demolition underway

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News