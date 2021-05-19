Police chief, sheriff talk danger in knowns during routine stops

Columbus Police Chief Charles Sherer said traffic stops and residential visits can be among the most dangerous situations encountered by law enforcement personnel because of all the unknowns.
"If you're making a traffic stop, you really don't know what's in the vehicle, who's behind the (wheel), what issues they might be having as far as their day or whether or not there are any active warrants or any other suspicious things that might be associated with them," Sherer said.
Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff said members of law enforcement are always thinking about their own safety, in addition to the safety of those around them.
One thing Sherer learned at the police academy was to check for unlatched trunks.
"So that you're not worried about somebody coming out of the trunk and trying to do something to you," Sherer said.
Members of law enforcement watch for a million other little things just like that, even in so-called routine situations.
"You'll hear people (say), 'He was conducting a routine traffic stop,'" Wemhoff said. "There's no such thing as a routine traffic stop."
Sherer said members of law enforcement may endanger themselves by thinking things will be normal or go smoothly.
"Let's say, for instance, I'm going to your house to investigate a vandalism," Sherer said. "But at your house, you've got a dog, and your dog might be very protective of you and your property. I'm going on what I think is a mundane, routine call and when I get there I'm attacked by a dog. … You've got to be prepared for anything that might arise."
A policy of full disclosure and honesty is best, Wemhoff said. That's especially true when it comes to people who may be carrying weapons, even if they're doing so legally.
"Put a firearm in sight. Let us know where it's at," Wemhoff said. "It's not uncommon for officers to take possession of the firearm while in contact with you. It's not because we're trying to find something wrong … knowing where that firearm is eases our mind a little bit."
Sherer added that the more information people can provide to law enforcement personnel and dispatch, the better.
"The more information you can get from dispatch about what's going on and about what you're going to run into, the better you chance you have with formulating a plan on the way there for how you're going to deal with it," Sherer said.
Cooperation also goes a long way, Wemhoff added.
Sherer agreed.
"Does the person pull over at their earliest convenience? Does the person stay in the vehicle and listen to your instructions and follow your directions? Or does the individual try to take evasive behavior and try to outrun you, try to lose you?" Sherer said.
A lack of cooperation may put an officer on edge because it might suggest someone is hiding something.
"We aren't doing things because they make you feel uncomfortable," Wemhoff said. "We're doing them to ease our own concerns."
