Polk County assessor resigns

Polk County Assessor Shelia Cermak has resigned after facing probation due to issues with Polk County's 2021 assessments.
The Nebraska Property Assessment Division discovered the issues earlier this year, during a routine audit of Polk County's 2021 assessments. After the state's initial audit found some problems, a more thorough audit was conducted, which revealed more errors.
At a Tuesday morning regular meeting of the Polk County Board of Commissioners, the board requested Cermak's resignation.
She didn't provide it during the meeting, but Commissioner and Board Chairman Jerry Westring later told the Telegram that Cermak handed in her resignation at the end of the day on Tuesday.
"She loaded up and was out and turned in her keys and ID on Tuesday afternoon at 5 o'clock," Westring said.
Had Cermak stayed on, she would have been placed on probation for a year. The terms of her probation would have included working to correct the assessment issues discovered by the state and taking several trainings and classes.
Westring said Cermak had worked at the Polk County Courthouse for a number of years in various roles before being appointed the county assessor on Oct. 3, 2017, almost exactly four years ago.
"This really isn't the way we wanted this to go, but we just couldn't go down this path any further," Westring said.
Cermak may be gone, but there's still the issue of correcting the problems with Polk County's 2021 assessments, which Nebraska Property Tax Administrator Ruth Sorensen said were limited to real property, not personal property.
Real property includes land, buildings and mobile homes. Personal property -- the kind that can be taxed, anyway -- can include farm and industrial equipment. Real and personal property both factor into overall property value and, by extension, the tax that is owed on it.
The 2021 assessments help determine how much property tax people will pay in December but, at this point, there isn't enough time to correct the 2021 assessments before the county must start sending out the property tax statements in November.
"We'll just move forward," Sorensen told the Telegram. "We'll make sure all the errors we found in 2021 are corrected for the 2022 values. Most of it is that the values on the properties were lower so the property owner didn't protest and they won't have any right to a refund or anything like that."
Sorenson said they also won't be back-billed.
The underlying issues -- largely related to poor record keeping, sharing and maintenance -- must be addressed, so that this year's problems do not carry forward.
Sorensen's staff will take over that work until the county board can find an interim assessor.
Sorensen indicated that the two remaining Polk County Assessor's Office employees are also in need of proper training, which they did not receive before.
"(We will also be) working with the other two staff members there in Polk County to train them so they understand how to do the work as well," Sorensen said. "... That's the only way we're going to get Polk County's values back to being uniform and proportionate."
