 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Polk County assessor resigns
0 Comments

Polk County assessor resigns

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Polk County Board of Commissioners

Polk County Commissioners Ron Boruch, left wearing glasses; Jerry Westring, center wearing turquois; and Mike Boss, directly right of Westring, listen to Shelia Cermak's attorney, Galen Stehlik, during a Tuesday morning meeting at the Polk County Courthouse.

Polk County Assessor Shelia Cermak has resigned after facing probation due to issues with Polk County's 2021 assessments.

The Nebraska Property Assessment Division discovered the issues earlier this year, during a routine audit of Polk County's 2021 assessments. After the state's initial audit found some problems, a more thorough audit was conducted, which revealed more errors.

At a Tuesday morning regular meeting of the Polk County Board of Commissioners, the board requested Cermak's resignation.

She didn't provide it during the meeting, but Commissioner and Board Chairman Jerry Westring later told the Telegram that Cermak handed in her resignation at the end of the day on Tuesday.

"She loaded up and was out and turned in her keys and ID on Tuesday afternoon at 5 o'clock," Westring said.

Had Cermak stayed on, she would have been placed on probation for a year. The terms of her probation would have included working to correct the assessment issues discovered by the state and taking several trainings and classes.

Westring said Cermak had worked at the Polk County Courthouse for a number of years in various roles before being appointed the county assessor on Oct. 3, 2017, almost exactly four years ago.

"This really isn't the way we wanted this to go, but we just couldn't go down this path any further," Westring said.

Cermak may be gone, but there's still the issue of correcting the problems with Polk County's 2021 assessments, which Nebraska Property Tax Administrator Ruth Sorensen said were limited to real property, not personal property.

Shelia Cermak

Shelia Cermak, center, has resigned from her position as Polk County Assessor. Ruth Sorensen, left wearing pink, said her staff will help correct problems with Polk County assessment practices.

Real property includes land, buildings and mobile homes. Personal property -- the kind that can be taxed, anyway -- can include farm and industrial equipment. Real and personal property both factor into overall property value and, by extension, the tax that is owed on it.

The 2021 assessments help determine how much property tax people will pay in December but, at this point, there isn't enough time to correct the 2021 assessments before the county must start sending out the property tax statements in November.

"We'll just move forward," Sorensen told the Telegram. "We'll make sure all the errors we found in 2021 are corrected for the 2022 values. Most of it is that the values on the properties were lower so the property owner didn't protest and they won't have any right to a refund or anything like that."

Sorenson said they also won't be back-billed.

The underlying issues -- largely related to poor record keeping, sharing and maintenance -- must be addressed, so that this year's problems do not carry forward.

Sorensen's staff will take over that work until the county board can find an interim assessor.

Sorensen indicated that the two remaining Polk County Assessor's Office employees are also in need of proper training, which they did not receive before.

"(We will also be) working with the other two staff members there in Polk County to train them so they understand how to do the work as well," Sorensen said. "... That's the only way we're going to get Polk County's values back to being uniform and proportionate."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

Assessment and property tax process

The property tax statements people receive at the end of a year are based on the status of their property as of Jan. 1 earlier that year.

Each assessor has until mid-March of that year to figure out what the Jan. 1 status was for every piece of property in their county. This is known as the property value assessment finalization process.

The Nebraska Property Assessment Division audits those assessments to make sure they were done properly.

Meanwhile, each county board of equalization has until July 25 to make necessary adjustments or corrections to assessed values.

By Aug. 20, each assessor must certify their county's total taxable value, which includes the assessed values of all property in the county.

In the fall, political subdivisions finalize their budgets, and tax rates are set accordingly.

After that, assessors have until Nov. 22 to determine how much tax each property owner must pay, based on the tax rates and assessed values. That information is compiled into a tax list, which the assessor must give to their county's treasurer on or before Nov. 22.

Once the treasurer has the tax list, they start sending out property tax statements.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Paws and Claws cat crisis

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Polk County assessor resigns
Local

Polk County assessor resigns

  • Updated

Editor's note: The Telegram was notified at approximately 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 that Polk County Assessor Shelia Cermak submitted a lett…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News