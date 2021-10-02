Polk County assessor resigns

Cermak may be gone, but there's still the issue of correcting the problems with Polk County's 2021 assessments, which Nebraska Property Tax Administrator Ruth Sorensen said were limited to real property, not personal property.

Real property includes land, buildings and mobile homes. Personal property -- the kind that can be taxed, anyway -- can include farm and industrial equipment. Real and personal property both factor into overall property value and, by extension, the tax that is owed on it.

The 2021 assessments help determine how much property tax people will pay in December but, at this point, there isn't enough time to correct the 2021 assessments before the county must start sending out the property tax statements in November.

"We'll just move forward," Sorensen told the Telegram. "We'll make sure all the errors we found in 2021 are corrected for the 2022 values. Most of it is that the values on the properties were lower so the property owner didn't protest and they won't have any right to a refund or anything like that."

Sorenson said they also won't be back-billed.

The underlying issues -- largely related to poor record keeping, sharing and maintenance -- must be addressed, so that this year's problems do not carry forward.