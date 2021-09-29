Polk County assessor resigns

Sorensen later told the Telegram that responsibility for the issues falls on Cermak's shoulders, not on the entire Polk County Assessor's office.

During the meeting, the Board addressed the other Polk County Assessor's office employees who were present. The commissioners indicated that the other employees are not to blame and thanked them for sticking with the county.

"I do have one more request," Sorensen said during the meeting. "And that is that I be able to work with the staff in the office to ensure their comfort with everything that needs to be done -- and that they not be in fear of losing their job or anything like that, because I think they have a lot of good qualities. … If they're trained, they're more than willing to help out."

Commissioner Mike Boss said he has noticed deficiencies since joining the Board more than two-and-a-half years ago.

"Those deficiencies don't seem to be clearing up," Boss said during the meeting. "We're not assessors. When reports come to us we have to have confidence that they're correct and we don't have that confidence. A lack of accountability has been one of the things that has really bothered me. It always seems to be someone else's fault. And with that, I'd like to ask for her resignation."