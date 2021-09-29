Polk County assessor to be placed on probation

Cermak has the next year to correct the issues. During that time, she will be on probation and must comply with recommended corrective measures. That will involve establishing record-keeping and record-sharing processes, completing classes and trainings and making regular reports to the PTA and the Board.

Cermak's attorney, Galen Stehlik, objected to one of the corrective measures at the meeting.

"Shelia provided me a letter from the county clerk that indicated she has to take all these classes and she has to pay for it herself, out of her own pocket and (will be reimbursed by the county) only if she passes the course, which is a requirement that the state doesn't impose on any other county assessor under similar circumstances -- they just have to take the class," Stehlik said.

Commissioner Ron Boruch responded that it was a requirement the Board had included, not the state.

Sorensen later told the Telegram that responsibility for the issues falls on Cermak's shoulders, not on the entire Polk County Assessor's office.

During the meeting, the Board addressed the other Polk County Assessor's office employees who were present. The commissioners indicated that the other employees are not to blame and thanked them for sticking with the county.