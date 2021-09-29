Polk County assessor to be placed on probation

Polk County Assessor Shelia Cermak declined to resign at the request of the Polk County Board of Commissioners during a Tuesday morning meeting and will be placed on probation due to issues with Polk County's property tax valuations.
The Nebraska Property Tax Administration (PTA) conducts audits for each of Nebraska's 93 counties, every year.
Those audits almost always find appraisal practices that could be improved, but Polk County's audits included statutory violations. The frequency of errors warranted Cermak's probation.
At the Board's regular meeting on Tuesday, Nebraska Property Tax Administrator Ruth Sorensen gave a presentation on the problems discovered with Polk County's assessed values.
The PTA found that assessment practices were applied inconsistently in Polk County, leading to valuations that did not comply with state law. Values were not properly calculated for tax increment financing project properties. Records were outdated and inaccurate. In some cases, deadlines were not met. In others, valuations were illegally changed after deadlines.
In April, the state was unable to independently determine a county-wide valuation -- which is part of double-checking the assessor's work -- due to a lack of information.
"Ownership is incorrect, people have built new houses and that has not been picked up in the value, so the county has been losing value," Sorensen told the Telegram. "Different permit work has not been updated in the records. … We found a number of errors and changes that were done outside of the statutory deadlines."
Cermak has the next year to correct the issues. During that time, she will be on probation and must comply with recommended corrective measures. That will involve establishing record-keeping and record-sharing processes, completing classes and trainings and making regular reports to the PTA and the Board.
Cermak's attorney, Galen Stehlik, objected to one of the corrective measures at the meeting.
"Shelia provided me a letter from the county clerk that indicated she has to take all these classes and she has to pay for it herself, out of her own pocket and (will be reimbursed by the county) only if she passes the course, which is a requirement that the state doesn't impose on any other county assessor under similar circumstances -- they just have to take the class," Stehlik said.
Commissioner Ron Boruch responded that it was a requirement the Board had included, not the state.
Sorensen later told the Telegram that responsibility for the issues falls on Cermak's shoulders, not on the entire Polk County Assessor's office.
During the meeting, the Board addressed the other Polk County Assessor's office employees who were present. The commissioners indicated that the other employees are not to blame and thanked them for sticking with the county.
"I do have one more request," Sorensen said during the meeting. "And that is that I be able to work with the staff in the office to ensure their comfort with everything that needs to be done -- and that they not be in fear of losing their job or anything like that, because I think they have a lot of good qualities. … If they're trained, they're more than willing to help out."
Commissioner Mike Boss said he has noticed deficiencies since joining the Board more than two-and-a-half years ago.
"Those deficiencies don't seem to be clearing up," Boss said during the meeting. "We're not assessors. When reports come to us we have to have confidence that they're correct and we don't have that confidence. A lack of accountability has been one of the things that has really bothered me. It always seems to be someone else's fault. And with that, I'd like to ask for her resignation."
A couple of minutes later, Board Chairman and Commissioner Jerry Westring also requested Cermak's resignation, that time on behalf of the Board.
Stehlik argued that the resignation request was premature and urged the Board to give Stehlik time to comply over the next year. The Board maintained its request, but Cermak -- seated a few feet away from the commissioners -- did not reply during the meeting, so the state and county planned to move forward with the corrective measures recommended by the PTA.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.