Polk County joins Joint Communications Center

Once the two-year agreement is up, it can be revisited and any necessary modifications can be made.

Polk County will also direct funding to JCC that once supported Polk County Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) dispatch services. That funding, from the Nebraska Public Service Commission, includes money Polk County has accumulated as well as any money going forward.

Right now, that amounts to more than $200,000, which is in addition to and separate from the $150,000 annual payments.

Pensick said she hopes to use the additional funds from Polk County to hire two part-time dispatchers.

She said the JCC began working with SCG Consulting Service, LLC, during the summer to determine additional staffing needs with Polk County joining the dispatch center.

"We came up with, activity-wise, what Polk County does and what we do and if our busy times coincide, that type of stuff," Pensick said.