Polk County joins Joint Communications Center

Difficulty filling dispatch positions has led the Polk County Sheriff's Office to join the Platte County Joint Communications Center in Columbus through a new interlocal agreement.
Polk County Sheriff Dwaine Ladwig said he has advertised for the dispatcher job, but after no one applied, Polk County had to begin looking at other options.
Polk County's dilemma isn't an anomaly. For years, numerous agencies around the country have reported difficulty filling emergency dispatcher positions.
“I really think that position’s got to be filled with the right person,” Ladwig said. “Not everybody is fit for that position.”
Studies have found that emergency dispatchers are at a similar risk for PTSD as police officers. According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, dispatcher hours can be long and unpredictable. The Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials has found that turnover rates are high.
The Joint Communications Center (JCC), originally formed in 2018 through an interlocal agreement between Platte County and the City of Columbus, aims to consolidate dispatcher services.
JCC Communications Director Rachel Pensick said the JCC dispatches for the Columbus Police Department, Platte County Sheriff’s Office and Humphrey Police Department, as well as for fire and rescue in the Columbus area and several others around the county.
Although it's technically a City of Columbus department, the JCC is governed by a committee including two county officials, two city officials and a citizen at large.
Polk County will be using the JCC for its dispatch services but will not have a representative on the committee, as per the interlocal agreement.
The Polk County Board of Commissioners approved the interlocal agreement at its meeting on Nov. 24, followed by the JCC Committee on Dec. 1, the Columbus City Council on Monday and the Platte County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
With each entity having signed it, the agreement is effective immediately.
Previously, Platte County taxpayers provided the funding for the JCC, but now Polk County will be contributing as well.
"Basically, Polk County will for the next two years provide $150,000 each year," Polk County Clerk Debbie Girard said.
Once the two-year agreement is up, it can be revisited and any necessary modifications can be made.
Polk County will also direct funding to JCC that once supported Polk County Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) dispatch services. That funding, from the Nebraska Public Service Commission, includes money Polk County has accumulated as well as any money going forward.
Right now, that amounts to more than $200,000, which is in addition to and separate from the $150,000 annual payments.
Pensick said she hopes to use the additional funds from Polk County to hire two part-time dispatchers.
She said the JCC began working with SCG Consulting Service, LLC, during the summer to determine additional staffing needs with Polk County joining the dispatch center.
"We came up with, activity-wise, what Polk County does and what we do and if our busy times coincide, that type of stuff," Pensick said.
She said the City of Columbus has not had part-time dispatchers before, she said, but there is enough funding to add a full-time dispatcher position if filling two part-time positions proves difficult.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
