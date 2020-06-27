Pollinator habitats

When you create habitats, all types of pollinators will be attracted. This includes bees, flies, moths, butterflies and beetles. While butterflies might be considered the most desirable to attract, bees and different types of flies, many that resemble bees, are the most efficient pollinators.

As far as food, having something blooming from early spring to frost is ideal. A cluster or mass of blooms is better than having a few plants blooming here and there throughout the yard. Pollinators are tiny and use a lot of energy when they have to fly too far.

Just as we have favorites foods based on color, aroma and taste, so do pollinators. These are called pollinator syndromes and they describe flower characteristics that appeal to different types of pollinators.

For example, bees prefer bright white, yellow or blue flowers, especially if they have unique markings like stripes or polka dots. These are called nectar guides and help guide bees quickly to nectar and pollen. Bees prefer flowers with mild aromas and those that are shallow (flat) or tubular shaped.

Butterflies prefer bright red and purple flowers with a fresh but faint aroma and blooms with abundant nectar hidden deeply in the flower. Preferred flower shapes are tubular or those that are flat and wide so they have a landing pad they can rest on.