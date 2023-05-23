Motorcycles could be heard rumbling through Columbus on May 19 but not for the typical traveling reasons – the Pony Express Ride continued its tradition of riding across the state to advocate for children’s mental health.

From May 17 through May 20, volunteer motorcyclists reenacted the mail-delivery service of the historic Pony Express by picking up letters – written by youths, their families and other supporters – about the importance of the mental health of children to be delivered to state officials.

The event kicked off in Scottsbluff on May 17, and the momentum continued the following day with stops in Sidney, Ogallala, North Platte and other cities. Holly Stevens, program and site coordinator for Pony Express Ride, noted the resource fairs held in Gothenburg and Kearney that day had been great.

On May 19, the group visited Grand Island and York before making its way to Columbus.

As in previous years, the bikers visited Youth and Families for Christ (YFFC), 2809 13th St. in Columbus, where they pick up letters and drawings from local teens involved at YFFC. Due to scheduling issues, there weren’t kids available at the nonprofit this year, but Pony Express riders still stopped by to show their support.

YFFC is an independent, faith-based nonprofit that serves more than 500 kids a week.

“Over the course of a year, we see over 2,000 (kids) so in our community resources sometimes, especially since COVID, has been a challenge to maintain,” YFFC Youth Services Director Corenna Iverson said. “… But our community is so amazing. When we call out to them and let them know what our needs are, they are always just running to the door.”

Iverson noted one gentleman bicycles to the nonprofit each week to bring a special treat, which can be homemade donut holes, cake, brownies and even chicken nuggets. This person comes even in the winter and when it’s raining, Iverson added.

“The community supports these kids and they feel that love through that,” Iverson said. “We're a nonprofit, and so we lean on others.”

YFFC offers alternative school services, available through school placement.

Iverson said they try to help youths who are no longer in a traditional school setting, which could be for a variety of reasons. The nonprofit has had multiple kids there because they experienced anxiety in a school setting, she added.

“Our environment is smaller, less activity, less distraction. And so therefore we can help to keep the kids in school so that they are able to graduate and feel that success and continue on,” Iverson said.

With school out for the summer, YFFC will be starting its summer activities next month, including its youth summer camp. The nonprofit’s 4-H group will be taking part in the Platte County Fair again.

YFFC also offers cooking classes and exercise classes, and games like the popular Nerf battles.

“We go to war and then after that's over, we talk to them about, what is it like to be a warrior for Christ?” Iverson said. “We are always tying things back and applying biblical principles in life so that kids can see it not just as a story, but as a life living.”

At YFFC, though, Pony Express Ride volunteers heard about more than YFFC’s activities.

While chatting, Stevens received a surprise email – Pony Express Ride had been named the recipient of the Citizen of the Year Award by the Nebraska Association of Behavioral Health Organizations.

The award is given to those who work to increase public knowledge on substance abuse and mental illness, supports the work of behavioral health providers and demonstrate leadership qualities and advocate to promote and support a strange behavioral health system of care, according to the organization’s website.

“It's going to take a bit for it to soak in because I didn't even know we were ever nominated,” Stevens said.

After taking a rest at the Columbus Eagles Club, the motorcyclists then continued onto Norfolk and Fremont.

“Other than the wind today and the smoke from the fires coming down from Canada yesterday, we've had great weather,” Stevens said on May 19.

Stevens added the group has had old and new faces and bikers joining in for small segments.

“We've got some more meeting up with us here at Columbus, and we'll meet up with some at Madison that will ride into Norfolk,” she said.

They had planned to arrive in Omaha and then at the Nebraska State Capitol at 1:30 p.m. on May 20 to deliver the collected letters to officials with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

“We’ve picked up more letters this year because everything kind of took a lull with the whole COVID thing,” Stevens said. “Everything's just really picking up and moving forward.”

Iverson had a departing message for the group, “We pray for you guys. We pray for your mission. We are just so thankful for all that you're doing.”

The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can be reached via call, text or chat at 988.