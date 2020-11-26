'Pop it like it's hot': New Sweet Harvest owner's drive taking business to new heights

“I lived in Lincoln Monday-Wednesday nights. I would drive there Monday morning, go to class, and then after I finished class Thursday, I drove back up to Columbus,” she recalled. “I would work here at the shop sometimes Thursday evenings, and then all day Friday, Saturday and Sunday.”

Her older sister, Amy Tubbs, also of Columbus, said watching her younger sibling’s evolution from employee to business owner has been quite rewarding.

“She loves it. Basically, her dream has come true,” Tubbs said. “I don’t think I could be more proud of my baby sister. I was beyond proud of her when she completed her bachelor’s degree from UNL in three years. It’s just unbelievable how hard she works. I’m just so proud of her.”

Sandie Fischer, the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce’s events planner and entrepreneur/membership developer, said she thought it was a wonderful opportunity and benefit to Columbus that Reisdorff was able to purchase Sweet Harvest from the previous owner, keeping the business in the hands of local ownership for years to come.

“What an asset to our community to have Sweet Harvest in our backyard,” Fischer said, noting Reisdorff is among the many local business owners who embodies a great entrepreneurship spirit and does a good job thinking outside of the box.