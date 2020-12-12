Popcorn balls, red thread, and bologna sandwiches

This time of year brings musings over favorite family traditions: baking Grandma’s cookie recipes, driving around to look at twinkling house lights, or watching A Charlie Brown Christmas. Each activity comes with its own special meaning and memories.

Not all of my traditions were the norm, yet in their own, unique ways, three of them remind me of Columbus and the wonderful culture of this community.

The first was popcorn balls.

My parents bought un-popped corn and - using hot vegetable oil and salt in a large pot on the stovetop - prepared enough batches to make more than 100 popcorn balls.

Formed together with corn syrup, sugar and water, the white balls were enclosed in Cling Wrap, tied tight with curly red or green ribbon, and put into a box for my dad to take to a local prison. He felt badly that many inmates could not be with their families over the holidays, and he believed the popcorn balls could represent hope and let those less fortunate know they were not forgotten.

Columbus exhibits similar empathy. Individuals and organizations collect and give food to the hungry. Banks, churches, and companies sponsor angel trees to ensure children and families will have a gift or two to open for Christmas. Salvation Army volunteers ring their bells.