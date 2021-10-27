Positive rabies case confirmed in dog in Columbus

The East-Central District Health Department announced Wednesday afternoon that there has been a positive case of rabies in a domestic dog in Columbus. The rabies infection resulted in a human exposure.

The case was confirmed as positive through a laboratory test.

According to the ECDHD press release, there is an ongoing investigation.

The health department recommends that residents keep pets up to date on rabies vaccination to prevent them from acquiring the disease from wildlife. That, in turn, prevents possible transmission to the family or other people.

Postexposure treatment for humans consists of a dose of human rabies immune globulin (HRIG) and rabies vaccine given on the day of the rabies exposure, followed up by another dose of vaccine on days 3, 7 and 14, according to the press release. For those who have never been vaccinated against rabies, postexposure treatment should always include both HRIG and the rabies vaccine.

“The combination of HRIG and vaccine is recommended for both bite and nonbite exposures, regardless of the interval between exposure and initiation of treatment,” the ECDHD release states.

More information on rabies can be found at cdc.gov/rabies/index.html.

