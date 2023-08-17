Rescue teams on Tuesday, Aug. 15, recovered a body from Tailrace Park, according to a Wednesday, Aug. 16, press release from the Platte County Sheriff's Office.

The release states that around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Platte County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Loup Power Tailrace Park, around East 36th Avenue and Southeast 16th Street for a possible drowning.

Columbus Fire and Rescue and the Platte County Dive and Rescue Team were also dispatched to the location where the dive team recovered the reported body from the water, near where the canal empties into the Platte River.

The incident is under investigation as authorities try to identify the deceased. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death as well.

Authorities are asking those with information related to this incident to contact the Platte County Sheriff’s Office at 402-564-3229 or Platte County Area Crime Stoppers at 402-563-4000.