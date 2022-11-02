Potential for grass fires remain a concern

A burn ban remains in place in Columbus amid drought conditions in Platte County.

The average year to date rainfall amount for the area is 26.56 inches and Columbus is 12 inches below normal, said National Weather Service Meteorologist Clint Aegerter.

“On the year you're sitting at 14.56 inches and as far as normal, it is certainly below normal,” Aegerter said. “Normal through a year is 28.67 inches.”

The number of red flag warnings issued for the area has also skyrocketed this year. A red flag warning means there is a presence of warm temperatures, very low humidities and stronger winds which increase the risk of fire danger.

So far in 2022, Aegerter said, the NWS has issued a total of 16 red flag warnings for Platte County. Last year five had been issued and the year before had seen six.

“It's definitely the most in a year,” Aegerter said. “The previous record would have been 2012, the drought year, we had 15.”

Columbus Fire Chief Ryan Gray said grass/field fires remain a concern from the lack of rain seen this year.

“We've had a few of the surrounding areas that we've responded to as mutual aid. Luckily, we haven't had any significant field fires within our district,” Gray said.

The Columbus Fire Department has had a burn ban in place for several weeks due to the dry conditions. Gray said that while commercial fire pits are allowed, things like burning in a barrel or burning leaves on the ground is banned.

Grass fires can be started by a variety of causes.

“It can start from agricultural equipment, heated up from the engines, sitting idle for a while. It can start from just a simple spark, a cigarette, anything. It's a multitude of things that can cause them,” Gray said. “The winds that we get and the lack of moisture is just a recipe for a big fire that travels really fast. It's very difficult to control.”

Gray added there are preventative measures that can be taken to help avoid a grass fire.

“One thing to keep in mind is how you dispose of your cigarettes or smoking materials. That's the big thing,” Gray said. “As far as agriculture, those guys have got to get out there and do what they have to do just be mindful of the conditions and do what you can to keep heating equipment or things like that away from dry materials.”

As with all calls, the fire department’s response to a grass fire depends on different factors, including information received from dispatch, what equipment is en route, etc.

“On a case by case basis, it's very difficult to put a standard game plan of attack on those types of incidents. It really relies on your knowledge and experiences to make those decisions,” Gray said. “At the time the call comes out, especially with field fires, the weather, wind shifts, all that stuff is different every day. So you really have to take all those things into consideration when you're making those decisions.”

Gray said he could not be sure when the burn ban will be able to be lifted.

“That is something that we look at pretty regularly here in Columbus to determine if we're going to lift it or not,” he said. “The concern right now is the lack of moisture. As we see an increase in precipitation, we will look at lifting that burn ban.”