Poultry events canceled due to bird flu

Poultry events across Nebraska are canceled in wake of a recent outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

A March 26 Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) press release announced the order prohibits birds of any type at events, including fairs, expositions, swap meets, exotic sales and live bird auctions. This order will be reevaluated on May 1.

HPAI is a highly contagious virus that is easily spread among birds through nasal and eye secretions and manure. The virus can be spread from flock to flock (including through wild birds), contact with infected poultry and equipment and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers.

In a separate NDA press release dated March 26, a fourth case of HPAI had been confirmed in Nebraska. The first was announced on March 16 in a backyard flock in Merrick County. The next two are both located in nearby Butler County in separate commercial flocks – announced March 22 and 24 – and the fourth was announced March 26 in a small backyard flock in Holt County.

The Platte County Extension Office told The Columbus Telegram that the order does not currently affect them as the only poultry events they hold are at the Platte County Fair. However, the office said it’s following what the state 4-H office and the NDA releases.

“The decision to cancel poultry events was not taken lightly but is a necessary step to assure we are doing everything possible to protect our poultry producers, both small and large,” NDA Director Steve Wellman said, in a provided statement. “Poultry producers should continue to take biosecurity measures on their farms to help prevent the spread of the disease into their flock.”

The NDA is continuing to allow the “selling of chicks, ducklings and goslings at farm stores as such birds are hatched in National Poultry Improvement Plan (NPIP) flocks,” according to the press release.

When a case of HPAI is confirmed, the farm is quarantined and a 6.2-mile control zone is established in which birds and poultry items are not allowed off the premises without permission from the NDA. The birds are depopulated and then the area must sit empty for a period of time before the farm is allowed to repopulate the flock.

The Merrick County case had affected a small flock of 100 birds or less, and included chicken and waterfowl. In Butler County, both cases had impacted broilers – one flock of 570,000 and another of 400,000. Composts were in progress as of a March 26 NDA press release. In the Holt County case, the virus impacted 50 birds or less, chicken and waterfowl; the depopulation was in progress.

Symptoms of HPAI in poultry include: a decrease in water consumption; lack of energy and appetite; decreased egg production or soft-shelled, misshapen eggs; nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing; incoordination; and diarrhea. HPAI can also cause sudden death in birds even if they aren’t showing any other symptoms. HPAI can survive for weeks in contaminated environments.

Poultry owners should report unusual poultry bird deaths or sick birds to NDA at 402-471-2351, or through USDA at 866-536-7593.

Enhanced biosecurity helps prevent the introduction and spread of viruses and diseases including HPAI. NDA and USDA have resources available to help poultry owners step up their biosecurity efforts.

•Know the warning signs of infectious bird diseases like HPAI. Be on the lookout for unusual signs of behavior, severe illness and/or sudden deaths.

•Restrict access to your property and poultry.

•Keep it clean. Wear clean clothes, scrub boots/shoes with disinfectant and wash hands thoroughly before and after contact with your flock.

•If you, your employees or family have been on other farms, or other places where there is livestock and/or poultry, clean and disinfect your vehicle tires and equipment before returning home.

•Don’t share equipment, tools, or other supplies with other livestock or poultry owners.

•In addition to practicing good biosecurity, all bird owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds, making sure wild birds cannot access domestic poultry’s feed and water sources.

