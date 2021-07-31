Power and Progress Music Festival on tap in early August

Tom Adelman and his friend, Craig Mustard, were reminiscing about growing up in Columbus, talking about how they wished there had been a music festival here when they were younger.

Around 10 years ago, the duo - along with members of Adelman’s group, The Midland Band - decided to change that by starting the Power and Progress Music Festival. It’s been going strong since and this year’s event is on the horizon.

The Power and Progress Music Festival will be from Thursday to Saturday, Aug. 5-7, at Camp Pawnee, 2330 S. 16th St. in Columbus. The first night will be from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., the second from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. and the final show will be from 12:15 p.m. to 3 a.m.

“There was nothing quite like what we were trying to do as far as a music and art festival,” said Adelman, a festival organizer and, along with The Midland Band, a performer at this year’s event. “I grew up playing music in Columbus there weren’t as many opportunities. So we wanted to bring something to the community that we thought was needed.”

Tickets cost $35 while kids under 12 get in for free. Sales end on Aug. 5, and tickets can be purchased at visit bit.ly/3fgvIGS.