Power districts face difficulties in getting transformers

Transformers are hard to come by these days.

That was the sentiment shared at recent Cornhusker and Loup Public Power District Board of Directors meetings in Columbus. Loup and Cornhusker both supply power to parts of Platte County.

"Poles, cross arms -- a lot of what I'll call 'normal material' -- is OK," Cornhusker Technical Services/Safety Director Brian Strong said at a Dec. 20 Cornhusker board meeting. "When you start getting into steel, meter boxes...bigger wire sizes, that's what we keep hearing about. Transformer...lead times are getting extended."

Strong said Cornhusker has had many products on order for a long time, but orders have been delayed and delayed again.

In the past, Cornhusker CEO/General Manager Clay Gibb said at the meeting, it might take a vendor a few days or a week to get a transformer to Cornhusker. It varies depending on the type, but transformer lead times are currently between 30 and 45 weeks.

As a Dec. 21 Loup board meeting wound to a close, Loup Vice President of Engineering Korey Hobza made similar observations.

"(We're) looking at transformer shortages and deliveries for 2022," Hobza said. "...Some companies around are having troubles getting transformers. We are going to be able to get transformers, but in some cases the prices have gone up significantly and sometimes...something we'd like to have in July we're not going to get until November."

Hobza said Loup is working to prioritize certain projects and move equipment around to make everything work out in the meantime.

"We should be able to get by and keep moving forward to have what we need to support the district, but...it is an ongoing issue," Hobza said.

On Dec. 21, Loup President/CEO Neal Suess pointed out that the need for transformers has been great in areas of Kentucky which were recently devastated by tornadoes.

"We are getting a lot of requests from other utilities for transformers," Suess said. "A bunch of places in Kentucky are basically begging for transformers for right now because they lost a bunch."

Gibbs also pointed to the damage in Kentucky. Despite the difficulty with getting ahold of transformers, Gibbs said vendors are discouraging entities from ordering ahead.

"They said it doesn't help, (but) you can't help but feel compelled to place an order. When they tell something is going to take 120 weeks, you want to get in the queue," Gibbs said on Dec. 20.

At the Loup board meeting, Subdivision 1 Director and Board Chairman Ross Knott asked about sharing supplies in a pool with other utilities. A similar question was asked at the Cornhusker board meeting the previous day.

Gibbs said he's confident that sharing will continue in critical situations.

"It will be more difficult...(but)...if it's a real emergency, I'm certain everyone will continue to do the networking that we've done and do what we can to help someone else out and...play the shell game," Gibbs said. "I'm confident people will share if they can, if it's critical."

