Power in Prayer: Life Chain set for Sunday

The event gives her a real feeling of community, she said.

“It’s really good when we’re in the parking lot handing out the signs,” McPhillips said. “It really is quite fulfilling and to see that people are coming and just want to pray…coming together in prayer with so many different faiths and churches, it’s just overwhelming.”

One of the groups that will be participating is Scotus Central Catholic High School, which had around 70 students attend last year, said Assistant Principal Angie Rusher.

Rusher helps coordinate the Scotus' participation and is in charge of the Teens for Life program.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for the kids to be able to live their faith out by demonstrating in public how we feel about certain topics,” Rusher said.

October is Respect Life Month, she said, and the school will have other related activities over the course of the month. Those activities include a 40 Days for Life rosary where a rosary is said by a student at their school for 40 days in a row. It started on Sept. 23, she said.

The first Sunday in October is Respect Life Sunday, she said.