Power in Prayer: Life Chain set for Sunday

The Columbus Right to Life chapter is hosting its annual Life Chain this Sunday, Oct. 4, said group representative Barb McPhillips.
The event will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. Attendees will meet at the parking lot of First Nebraska Bank, 3225 23rd St., to get signs.
“This event is non-political. We don’t have political signs out there, at least if there (are), they weren’t approved,” McPhillips said. “It’s non-denominational for everybody who wants to pray.”
From the parking lot, residents will spread out and “pray for that hour together with all different faiths."
McPhillips said they have always encouraged people to stand farther apart to spread out the chain, so social distancing will not be an issue. Different groups will be assigned to different places, to help with organization.
Anyone wondering where to go can meet in the parking lot to ask where they should stand.
McPhillips has been with the chapter for over 40 years, she said, and this year will be the 31st year of the Life Chain in Columbus.
“The Life Chain itself, it started in… California and I loved the idea,” she said. “It just kept up, you know, I guess prayer is a good thing to come together.”
The event gives her a real feeling of community, she said.
“It’s really good when we’re in the parking lot handing out the signs,” McPhillips said. “It really is quite fulfilling and to see that people are coming and just want to pray…coming together in prayer with so many different faiths and churches, it’s just overwhelming.”
One of the groups that will be participating is Scotus Central Catholic High School, which had around 70 students attend last year, said Assistant Principal Angie Rusher.
Rusher helps coordinate the Scotus' participation and is in charge of the Teens for Life program.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for the kids to be able to live their faith out by demonstrating in public how we feel about certain topics,” Rusher said.
October is Respect Life Month, she said, and the school will have other related activities over the course of the month. Those activities include a 40 Days for Life rosary where a rosary is said by a student at their school for 40 days in a row. It started on Sept. 23, she said.
The first Sunday in October is Respect Life Sunday, she said.
“It’s interesting for the kids as they’re standing on the sidewalk to see the response from as they drive by, or walk by or see us. A lot of people really show their support, which I think validates what they’re doing, too,” Rusher said.
There are people who disagree as well, she noted.
“So to have a peaceful protest, that’s a hot topic right now and to be able to stand there prayerfully and demonstrate what you believe, I think it’s a good experience for them that they haven’t had before,” she said.
Rusher said it is a very quiet demonstration.
“It’s moving as you drive through town to see all the people … no one stands still for an hour anymore,” she said. "To set that time apart, you can’t help but feel like you’re really having an impact.”
McPhillips said it’s good to have the younger generation involved in the cause.
“Anybody is invited to come,” McPhillips said. “We encourage anybody to come out.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
